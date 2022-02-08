Dorchester girls’ hockey trailblazer Stephanie O’Sullivan honored with jersey retirement

“To have everyone come to my hometown rink, it means so much to me,” O’Sullivan said. “They call me a pioneer, but it’s for me to think of myself like that. I grew up just like these young girls and it took off from there.”

O’Sullivan’s jersey was retired in between the second and third periods Tuesday of a 4-1 nonleague win for Archbishop Williams over Latin Academy/Fontbonne at a packed William Devine Rink, a fitting recognition for all O’Sullivan has accomplished and how she has paved the way for girls’ hockey.

Stephanie O’Sullivan was the first girl to play in the Dorchester Youth Hockey program. After her trailblazing start, O’Sullivan’s accomplishments speak for themselves.

Advertisement

A member of the United States National team from 1993 to 2001, O’Sullivan was elected to the Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Fame in 2008. A four-time ECAC champion, O’Sullivan was also inducted into Providence College Hall of Fame in 2009 — she was ECAC Rookie of the Year in 1991 and Player of the Year in 1995, accumulating 253 career points. She played on the boys’ team at Matignon, where she is also in the school Hall of Fame since 2000.

“I love this community, I have a ton of great memories here and this is where it all started from,” O’Sullivan said. “It’s overwhelming. Just to start out with it for the fun of it, it’s been an incredible journey for me.”

Stephanie O'Sullivan (center) got a warm welcome and high fives from girls' hockey players at Devine Rink, where the Massachusetts hockey legend got her start. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

LA/Fontbonne coach Katie Nolan was coached by O’Sullivan beginning at age 2,

“This was great,” Nolan said. “Great turnout, not just for Dorchester, but for the city of Boston. To honor Stephanie in front of her hometown, in front of the girls that learned from her and played from her, was great.”

The founder and director of O’Sullivan’s Hockey Academy, O’Sullivan also serves as an officer with the Boston Police Dept..

Advertisement

Stephanie O'Sullivan waves to the sellout crowd at Devine Rink during her jersey retirement ceremony. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Boys’ hockey

Beverly 5, Winthrop 4 — Austin Bernard scored the winning goal with 29 seconds left after Rocco Orlandella netted the equalizer for the Panthers (6-8-1) with two minutes to play in the Northeastern Conference road victory at Larsen Rink.

Haverhill 5, Matignon 3 — Justin Torosian scored twice and Darren Ackerman had a goal and assist to lead the Hillies (7-8) to the nonleague victory at Stoneham Arena. John Bishop and Nick Terilli also scored, and Cal Pruett made 26 saves.

Malden Catholic 3, Xaverian 2 — Senior captain Nick Julian scored his first two goals of the season and senior Anthony Ghergurovich netted the winner on the power play in the second period as the No. 15 Lancers (7-7) toppled the fourth-ranked Hawks in a Catholic Conference battle at Canton Ice House. Junior Brendan Zinck made 33 saves for MC, which also got a pair of assists from sophomore Joseph Gaffney.

Tewksbury 2, Boston Latin 0 — Junior Ben O’Keefe (17 saves) earned his fourth shutout of the season and the Redmen got third-period goals from sophomore Matt Cooke and senior captain Caden Connors for the Dual County/Merrimack Valley 2 win at Breakaway Ice Center.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.