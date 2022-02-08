EMass girls’ hockey: Belmont’s Bridget Gray headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Cape Cod Furies — The sophomore backstopped the No. 16 Furies (10-2-2) to three wins, surrendering two goals. Avellar recorded a 2-1 nonleague win over Pembroke, a 5-1 Cape & Islands victory over Nantucket, then shut out a potent Falmouth attack in a 1-0 win Monday.

Julia Flynn, Franklin — The freshman forward scored four times in a 5-2 Hockomock League win over Mansfield/OA/Foxborough for the Panthers (5-6-4).

Bridget Gray, Belmont — The junior captain made 91 saves, allowing three total goals to preserve two Middlesex League Liberty Division ties for the Marauders (6-5-2). Gray stopped 54 shots in a 2-2 tie with No. 10 Winchester, surpassing the 1,500-career save mark, and followed with 41 saves in a 1-1 tie vs. Reading on Saturday.