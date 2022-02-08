EMass girls’ hockey: Belmont’s Bridget Gray headlines Players of the Week

Olivia Avellar, Cape Cod Furies — The sophomore backstopped the No. 16 Furies (10-2-2) to three wins, surrendering two goals. Avellar recorded a 2-1 nonleague win over Pembroke, a 5-1 Cape & Islands victory over Nantucket, then shut out a potent Falmouth attack in a 1-0 win Monday.
Julia Flynn, Franklin — The freshman forward scored four times in a 5-2 Hockomock League win over Mansfield/OA/Foxborough for the Panthers (5-6-4).
Bridget Gray, Belmont — The junior captain made 91 saves, allowing three total goals to preserve two Middlesex League Liberty Division ties for the Marauders (6-5-2). Gray stopped 54 shots in a 2-2 tie with No. 10 Winchester, surpassing the 1,500-career save mark, and followed with 41 saves in a 1-1 tie vs. Reading on Saturday.
Advertisement
Maggie Milne, Arlington Catholic — The senior scored four goals in a 5-2 nonleague win against Wakefield for the Cougars (2-11).
Emmy O’Leary, Nobles — The senior captain scored twice and contributed two assists in a 5-0 Independent School League victory over St. George’s before adding two goals in a 4-3 league win over Brooks for the Bulldogs (15-0-2).
Lexi Yost and Mikayla Brightman, Bishop Stang — Yost and Brightman each scored in a 2-2 Catholic Central League tie vs. Archbishop Williams. Then Yost had two goals and an assist and Brightman contributed a helper in a 4-1 win over Bishop Fenwick. In a 9-0 victory over Old Rochester, Yost netted a hat trick and Brightman registered two goals and an assist.
Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.