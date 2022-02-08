Harvard tips Boston College to win its first Women’s Beanpot title since 2015

Della Rovere’s first tally got Harvard (18-6) on the board within the game’s first two minutes. Gilmore sped up the center of the BC zone, but had traffic ahead. She slid the puck to Della Rovere, who sent a shot sailing into net for her fourth career Beanpot goal.

The senior winger’s late tally gave Harvard a 5-4 victory over Boston College and its first Beanpot title since 2015. Gilmore’s linemate Kristin Della Rovere scored two goals.

The Crimson dominated possession throughout the first period, but several Eagles chipped in to help out goaltender Abigail Levy, including a hard block by defender Keri Clougherty. Hannah Bilka had a stellar opportunity for BC with eight minutes to play in the first, but her hard shot went booming off Harvard goalie Becky Dutton’s left pad.

With just over a minute left of a power play at the start of the second period, BC (17-12) took advantage. After a booming shot by Michaela Boyle was turned away by Dutton, Maddie Crowley-Cahill sent a shot past Dutton to tie the score, 1-1. Three minutes later, Harvard’s standout freshman Taze Thompson scored while tangled up and falling in front of the Eagles’ net to reclaim the lead for the Crimson.

But the Crimson’s lead wouldn’t last long. After a BC timeout, Crowley-Cahill scored her second goal of the period with a shot off the top of the left faceoff circle to tie it, 2-2.

The Eagles’ penalty kill got a workout with two penalties in the last 11 minutes of the frame, but Levy made five saves and her teammates made five blocks to send the game into the second intermission still knotted.

Just over three minutes into the third period, Mia Biotti’s slap shot gave Harvard a 3-2 lead. But BC quickly answered with a Caroline Goffredo goal. With 9:42 remaining in the game, Della Rovere sped into the Eagles’ zone and sent a blistering shot into the corner of the net to put Harvard up, 4-3. The back and forth continued, as Abby Newhook deflected a shot past Dutton to tie the score yet again.

During four-on-four play with 3:21 left, Gilmore slid up alongside BC’s net and slid the puck past the post to score the winner, giving Harvard its 15th Beanpot title.

The Eagles’ Levy finished the night with 49 saves, giving her 99 total for the tournament.

In the consolation game, Maureen Murphy netted a hat trick to give Northeastern all the offense it needed to defeat Boston University, 3-0. Skylar Fontaine had the helpers on two of Murphy’s goals, which came on the power play. Boston University goalie Nicole McGuigan got her first start of the season, making 34 saves. Northeastern’s Gwyneth Philips made 14 in her sixth win of the year.