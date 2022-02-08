Injuries and COVID have made this a tough season for Northeastern men’s basketball

“I don’t know what was worse,” Coen said, “the COVID or the losing.”

The Northeastern’s men’s college basketball coach tested positive for the virus and missed one game, at Towson Jan. 15. He wasn’t seriously ill, but his team and his staff have been buffeted by the virus and assorted injuries that have ruined this season.

Bill Coen wasn’t flat on his back or wondering whether he should check into an emergency room, but COVID-19 hit him hard. If only that were his only problem.

After losing an unthinkable 12 consecutive games, the Huskies finally remembered how to win, beating Towson last Saturday.

“I’m really proud of our team,” said Coen. “It’s been a long month. These guys have been through a lot, and it would’ve been easy to mail in the rest of the season, but I thought they showed a lot of heart and determination.”

Coen was able to handle the physical part of COVID.

“It was a two-week thing where you’re not yourself,” he said. “I muddled through.”

At the same time, he had to endure the worst stretch of his coaching career. The only period that compared, he said, was his second season at Boston College as an assistant to Al Skinner when the Eagles had both an eight-game and a seven-game losing streak.

This season, only two Northeastern players, Jahmyl Telfort and Jason Strong, have played every game, so Coen has been constantly plugging holes and improvising.

“We’ve been challenged by COVID, injuries, good opponents, bad timing,” said Coen. “It’s been Murphy’s Law — anything that could go wrong has.

“We’ve had our opportunities to make our own breaks and we haven’t done it. There’s an old saying: You win or you learn. We’ve had a lot of learning opportunities.

“We’ve been competitive, but we just haven’t found those winning plays. That’s what it’s all about. As in life, in basketball you just need that one shot to go in and change the momentum. It starts with one play. Then people start feeling differently about the potential of the outcome.”

The biggest problem, besides the lack of a consistent roster, has been turnovers, and although Coen would never use it as an excuse, it can be traced to the transfer all-CAA guard Tyson Walker to Michigan State.

“We’ve turned the ball over too many times to win,” said Coen. “Turnovers in any sport just rob you of an opportunity of winning. Statistically, you lose 75 percent of the time if you turn the ball over 17 times or more.”

The Huskies (7-16, 1-11 CAA) had 14 turnovers against Towson Saturday, and that helped give them a chance.

There was a time, way back in November, when things were looking up for Northeastern. The Huskies had a 20-point lead on Colorado State in the championship game of the Paradise Jam. The lead, and a potential victory over a team that eventually would be nationally ranked, disappeared in the final 20 minutes.

Then came the deluge of injuries and COVID.

“We’ve never really had our top eight players available, and we won’t have it for the rest of the season,” said Coen. “That makes it a little more frustrating. If you had witnessed that [Colorado State game], you thought this team had a chance.’’

▪ There’s life on Mount St. James: Holy Cross lost to Colgate, the Patriot League leader, Monday night, but try to ignore that. There’s something good going on in the building where Bob Cousy’s statue stands outside. The Breathless Undergraduates had won their three previous games.

Coach Brett Nelson is in his third season, and winning has been difficult, but road victories at Boston University and Army last week were notable. The BU victory had to be the best game in the Nelson era. The Cross was challenged by BU but proved to be the more tough-minded team that day.

Freshman Kyrell Luc, from Dorchester, has had a solid season, averaging 12.7 ppg, and is a future star. The Cross also relies on strongman Gerrale Gates for inside play.

Holy Cross (6-16) is 4-6 in the Patriot League and is better than American, Lafayette, and Bucknell. There will not be a last-place finish, and that’s a step forward for Nelson.

▪ Around New England: Bryant, chasing Wagner in the NEC, did not have leading scorer Peter Kiss for the two-game wilderness trip to Saint Francis of Pennsylvania and Mount St. Mary’s. Kiss is third in the nation in scoring, averaging 22.8 ppg, but was suspended two games after a melee during the Bulldogs’ victory over LIU. It didn’t matter, because second-leading scorer Charles Pride scored a Bryant Division 1 record 44 points against Francis and 32 against the Mount in a two-game sweep. The Bulldogs (15-8) have won nine in a row and are 11-1 in the NEC but still trail undefeated Wagner. Wagner comes to Smithfield, R.I., Feb. 26.

Joe Sullivan