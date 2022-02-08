Patriots to bring Joe Judge back to coaching staff after failed Giants tenure

Joe Judge is returning to the Patriots coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball in an as-yet undetermined capacity, a league source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to the Globe.
Judge, 40, left New England to become head coach of the New York Giants after the 2019 season. He compiled a 6-10 record in his first season, and won just 4 games last year before being let go.
With former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, it was expected New England would need to reload its coaching staff.
This story will be updated.
