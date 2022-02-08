fb-pixel Skip to main content
PATRIOTS

Patriots to bring Joe Judge back to coaching staff after failed Giants tenure

By Jim McBride Globe Staff,Updated February 8, 2022, 25 minutes ago
Joe Judge was fired after two seasons in New York.Adam Hunger/Associated Press

Joe Judge is returning to the Patriots coaching staff on the offensive side of the ball in an as-yet undetermined capacity, a league source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to the Globe.

Judge, 40, left New England to become head coach of the New York Giants after the 2019 season. He compiled a 6-10 record in his first season, and won just 4 games last year before being let go.

With former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels leaving to become the Las Vegas Raiders head coach, it was expected New England would need to reload its coaching staff.

This story will be updated.

Advertisement

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video