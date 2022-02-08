Kings swing six-player trade for All-Star Domantas Sabonis

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart , and guards Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada , as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders. The trade marks the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times. The 30-year-old McCollum is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds this season. He gives the Pelicans a needed outside shooting threat at a time when New Orleans appears to be on the upswing under first-year coach Willie Green — despite playing this season without star forward Zion Williamson .

The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a 6-player deal. Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton , Buddy Hield , and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in all three categories. It’s the second major deal Indiana has made in less than a week. The Pacers also sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio and three draft picks including a lottery-protected first-round selection this summer. Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, and is tied for sixth in the league with 1.7 steals. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season and Thompson should fill a need inside with the Pacers scrambling with post play because of injuries.

Wizards’ Beal to have season-ending wrist surgery

Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal will have surgery on his left wrist and miss the rest of the regular season. The Wizards said Beal was re-evaluated by a specialist in New York and the decision was made along with his representation to have the procedure. “Despite the last 10 days of getting intensive treatment and rehab on my wrist, it became clear that I would not be able to compete to my standards or to the level that our team and our fans deserve,” Beal said in a statement released by the Wizards. “I’m disappointed to have my season end this way, but we all agreed that this was the best decision.” Beal averaged 23.2 points and a career-high 6.6 assists in 40 games before he was hurt Jan. 29 at Memphis. The three-time All-Star was originally diagnosed with a torn scapholunate ligament.

Bouknight says confrontation with coach was misunderstanding

Charlotte Hornets rookie guard James Bouknight attributed his sideline confrontation with coach James Borrego on Saturday night to a “misunderstanding,” saying it was about two competitive people trying to win. “We talked through it and it’s all good,” Bouknight said in his first public comments since the incident. The Hornets were outscored 35-8 by the Miami Heat in the third quarter of a blowout loss at home. Bouknight, who played only the final 14 seconds of the third quarter, objected to something Borrego said to him on the bench prior to the start of the fourth quarter and stood up to confront the situation. Neither Bouknight nor Borrego has discussed what was said. LaMelo Ball, who was seated next to Bouknight on the bench at the time, grabbed his teammate’s arm to hold him back from Borrego before an assistant coach stepped in and escorted Bouknight to the locker room without further incident. Bouknight did not return to the bench and also missed Charlotte’s home loss to the Toronto Raptors on Monday night with a sprained left wrist.