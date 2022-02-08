Kings swing six-player trade for All-Star Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a 6-player deal. Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in all three categories. It’s the second major deal Indiana has made in less than a week. The Pacers also sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio and three draft picks including a lottery-protected first-round selection this summer. Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, and is tied for sixth in the league with 1.7 steals. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season and Thompson should fill a need inside with the Pacers scrambling with post play because of injuries.
Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum from Blazers in seven-player trade
The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders. The trade marks the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times. The 30-year-old McCollum is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds this season. He gives the Pelicans a needed outside shooting threat at a time when New Orleans appears to be on the upswing under first-year coach Willie Green — despite playing this season without star forward Zion Williamson.
BASEBALL
Rockies’ Bud Black agrees to one-year extension through ‘23
Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black, two wins shy of becoming the 66th manager in major league history to win 1,000 games, agreed to a one-year contract extension through the 2023 season. Black has a 349-359 record over five seasons in Denver, including 91-72 in 2018. His 349 victories are third-most in team history, trailing Clint Hurdle’s 534 and Don Baylor’s 440. Black, 64, who pitched in the major leagues from 1981-94, is 998-1,072 as a manager. He managed the San Diego Padres from 2007-15.
HOCKEY
Scott Niedermayer joins Anaheim Ducks’ front office
Hall of Fame defenseman Scott Niedermayer has joined the Anaheim Ducks’ front office as a special advisor to the hockey operations department. New Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek announced the “enhanced role” in the front office for Niedermayer, the captain of Anaheim’s only Stanley Cup-winning team in 2007. “His winning culture and great hockey mind will help all of our players and staff moving forward,” Verbeek said. Niedermayer played his final five NHL seasons with the Ducks before his retirement in 2010, and he won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP when Anaheim won the title. He is the Ducks’ career scoring leader among defensemen with 264 points, including a franchise-record 69 in 2006-07. Niedermayer played 18 NHL seasons between New Jersey and Anaheim, winning four Stanley Cup titles and a Norris Trophy. His No. 27 is retired by both of his teams.
MISCELLANY
Golden Gloves Lowell/Central New England Novice finals set for Thursday
Week five of the 75th annual Golden Gloves, featuring the Lowell/Central New England Novice finals, will take place at Lowell Memorial Auditorium on Thursday, Feb. 11. There are 10 bouts scheduled, all featuring boxers from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine.
