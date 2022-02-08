Kings swing six-player trade for All-Star Domantas Sabonis

The Indiana Pacers traded two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday in a 6-player deal. Sacramento is sending Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Pacers. The Kings will get Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb, and a second-round draft pick plus Sabonis, who is averaging 18.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. He leads the Pacers in all three categories. It’s the second major deal Indiana has made in less than a week. The Pacers also sent Caris LeVert to the Cleveland Cavaliers for the injured Ricky Rubio and three draft picks including a lottery-protected first-round selection this summer. Haliburton is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 assists, and is tied for sixth in the league with 1.7 steals. Hield is third in the NBA in 3-pointers this season and Thompson should fill a need inside with the Pacers scrambling with post play because of injuries.

Pelicans acquire C.J. McCollum from Blazers in seven-player trade

The New Orleans Pelicans have acquired guard C.J. McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a seven-player trade. The Pelicans will also receive forwards Larry Nance Jr. and Tony Snell in the deal, while the Trail Blazers get forward Josh Hart, and guards Tomas Satoransky, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, and Didi Louzada, as well as draft compensation in the form of a 2022 protected first round draft choice and two future second-rounders. The trade marks the end of an era in Portland, where McCollum has been paired with Damian Lillard in the backcourt since 2013. Portland has reached the playoffs every season since they drafted McCollum. However, the Blazers struggled in the postseason, reaching the Western Conference finals only once while being eliminated in the first round five times. The 30-year-old McCollum is averaging 20.5 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.3 rebounds this season. He gives the Pelicans a needed outside shooting threat at a time when New Orleans appears to be on the upswing under first-year coach Willie Green — despite playing this season without star forward Zion Williamson.