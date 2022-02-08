Mikaela Shiffrin misses another gate, out of her second straight race

Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare at the 2022 Winter Games continued Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in Boston).
Seconds into Shiffrin’s first run of the slalom, her best event, she missed a gate, resulting in a disqualification. Because Shiffrin did not complete her first run, she is ineligible to attempt a second run, eliminating her from medal contention.
After the mistake, Shiffrin sat on the slope with her knees up and head down in her arms. Shiffrin, who won slalom gold at Sochi in 2014, was a heavy favorite in the event.
Shiffrin was also disqualified from her first event in Beijing, after she missed an early gate in the giant slalom. This was the first time Shiffrin had recorded a DNF in back-to-back technical races at the senior level since December 2011.
The 26-year-old Shiffrin has said she is planning on competing in all five Alpine skiing events in Beijing, which leaves the super-G on Friday, the downhill Feb. 15, and the combined Feb. 17.
