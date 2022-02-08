Mikaela Shiffrin misses another gate, out of her second straight race

Mikaela Shiffrin’s nightmare at the 2022 Winter Games continued Wednesday morning (Tuesday night in Boston).

Seconds into Shiffrin’s first run of the slalom, her best event, she missed a gate, resulting in a disqualification. Because Shiffrin did not complete her first run, she is ineligible to attempt a second run, eliminating her from medal contention.

After the mistake, Shiffrin sat on the slope with her knees up and head down in her arms. Shiffrin, who won slalom gold at Sochi in 2014, was a heavy favorite in the event.