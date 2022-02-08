Police: Saints star Alvin Kamara, three others attacked man at Vegas club

The alleged victim told Las Vegas police he fell unconscious on the floor, where police said video showed him being punched, kicked and stomped on by three people who accompanied Kamara at the rooftop nightclub Drai’s at the Cromwell hotel-casino.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is accused of punching and badly injuring a man in an attack also involving at least three men who were with Kamara last weekend at a Las Vegas Strip nightclub, according to a police arrest report made public Tuesday.

Alvin Kamara was arrested on a felony battery charge Sunday at Las Vegas and later posted bond and was released.

“At no point during this attack did [the man] hit, punch or push Kamara or any of his associates,” the police report said.

Advertisement

The identities of the three other alleged attackers were blacked out in the police report. No other arrests have been made. Officer Larry Hadfield, a Las Vegas police spokesman, called the investigation ongoing.

Police said the attack happened about 6:30 a.m. Saturday outside an elevator at Drai's, and the alleged victim first spoke with police at a hospital about 5:30 p.m. Police attributed the delay to the man receiving medical treatment.

Kamara played in the NFL Pro Bowl Sunday before police interviewed him at Allegiant Stadium after the game. He was arrested about 3:30 p.m. on suspicion of felony battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Kamara posted bond for his release from the Clark County jail. He has a March 8 court date.

Titans extend Vrabel, Robinson contracts

The Tennessee Titans wasted little time making sure general manager Jon Robinson and coach Mike Vrabel stick around for years to come.

Barely two weeks after their season ended, the Titans announced contract extensions for both. Terms were not released.

The Titans hired Vrabel in January 2018 as a first-time head coach and he has led the Titans to the AFC Championship game in January 2020 and back-to-back AFC South titles — the franchise’s first since the then-Houston Oilers won three straight between 1960-62 in the AFL.

Advertisement

Tennessee just posted a 12-5 record and earned the AFC’s No. 1 seed for the first time since 2008 despite using an NFL record 91 players. The Titans lost to Cincinnati, 19-16, in the divisional round.

Packers hire Bisaccia as special teams coordinator

The Green Bay Packers are counting on former Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia to upgrade their beleaguered special teams.

The Packers announced Bisaccia will joining Matt LaFleur’s staff as the team’s third special teams coordinator in as many seasons. The Packers had a punt and a field goal blocked in an NFC divisional playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers and had the NFL’s worst special teams during the regular season, according to Football Outsiders efficiency metrics.







