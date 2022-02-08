Premier Lacrosse to hold all-star game at Gillette Stadium

“It’s a great opportunity for the PLL to be at Gillette again,” Cannons Lacrosse Club coach Sean Quirk said. “As a Boston guy, I’m really excited and thrilled that it’s going to be here right in our backyard.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 16, with the game at 4 p.m. and a skills challenge at 7 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public in mid-March.

Gillette Stadium will host the Premier Lacrosse League’s annual all-star game for the first time this summer.

Quirk said the appeal of a place like Gillette can be overwhelming and that it’s always a treat to walk through the tunnel and reflect on all that has transpired in the stadium. He added that having an all-star atmosphere in Massachusetts will be great for fans, the league, and the sport.

Gillette hosted the PLL’s inaugural weekend in 2019 and last season’s opening games. The stadium has hosted five NCAA men’s lacrosse championships since 2008 and has welcomed some of the largest crowds in the sport’s history over the years.

“We’re excited to return to Foxborough for the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game,” league co-founder and president Paul Rabil said. “An investor in the PLL, the Kraft family is supporting the growth of lacrosse around the world. You can expect them to roll out the red carpet for lacrosse’s superstars in July.”

Premier Lacrosse has eight franchises and holds weekend competitions at venues around the United States in the summer and holds its championship in September.

Atlas Lacrosse Club coach Ben Rubeor, who also coaches at Thayer Academy in Braintree, said he sees Boston lacrosse “booming.” He believes having the game in Foxborough will only help the local product continue to grow, calling it “about as cool a setting as there is for lacrosse.”

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.