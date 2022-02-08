Ryan Cochran-Siegle calls super-G silver ‘the best second place I will ever get in my life’

RCS, as his friends and rivals know him, is 29. He came home empty-handed from his last Olympics and can’t count on competing in the next one. So in Tuesday’s men’s super-G, the Vermont native did what he learned he had to do when medals were on the line. He skied “loose in the right way” and when his time went up on the board, he’d earned the silver medal of his dreams.

Matthias Mayer, the defending champion, had just gone for broke and barreled his way to the top of the standings. Beat Feuz, who’d won Monday’s downhill, was waiting just behind in the starting gate. There was a time when Ryan Cochran-Siegle would have wondered: “Do I belong here?” Now the question was: “If not now, when?”

“Some people say that second place was hard,” said Cochran-Siegle, who missed gold by four-hundredths of a second. “But I think this was the best second place I will ever get in my life.”

His effort brightened what had been a bummer of a start for the US team at these Games. Mikaela Shiffrin, the defending champion in the women’s giant slalom, had DNFed while Nina O’Brien shattered a leg in a harrowing crash. And the US men, who’d been shut out of the medals in PyeongChang four years ago, had finished well out of the money in the downhill.

So Cochran-Siegle’s silver, coming exactly 50 years after his mother Barbara’s slalom victory in Sapporo, was a welcome surprise from a popular teammate.

“I’ve seen what that guy’s gone through to get here, and I know he’s earned every little bit of it,” said River Radamus. “So I’m celebrating that victory as if it was my own.”

A year ago, Cochran-Siegle was having surgery to repair a neck fracture that he sustained in a terrifying fall in Kitzbuehel that put an end to his best season just before the world championships in Italy.

Nobody who knew RCS doubted that he’d be back. He wasn’t going to bypass an Olympic year.

“Ryan was meant to be a ski racer,” said his cousin Jimmy. “It’s built into the fabric of his being.”

Cochran-Siegle is part of America’s First Family of slopes. His mother and three of her siblings competed in the Olympics, as did Jimmy, and four other relatives made national teams.

“The coolest thing for me was getting their hand-me-downs, the ski team jackets and helmets,” Ryan said. “Knowing that it was possible for me to do what they were doing.”

While Cochran-Siegle has had a solid career, his résumé was missing an Olympic medal. The super-G likely was his last realistic chance.

“I knew it had to take a special run,” he said. “I tried to be ahead of it all the way down. Things were coming at me fast but I was in control. And I was pushing.”

The trick to making the podium at Olympus is to ski on the edge without losing the edge.

“It’s the Olympic Games,” said Marco Obermatt, the World Cup overall leader who pushed too hard and went off course. “Just the medal counts, so maybe you are taking a little bit more risk than usual.

“In the World Cup, usually fourth, fifth place are some important points. Here, it counts for nothing.”

Cochran-Siegle, who was 14th in the downhill, didn’t figure to make the super-G medal stand after not reaching a podium all season. But after an aggressive start, he got into precisely the groove he wanted.

“Part of it was recognizing I was skiing well, trusting that, and pushing all the way to the finish,” he said.

That got the leader’s attention, who observed that his American rival was handling the steep section with aplomb.

“I was nervous, for sure,” Mayer said.

Cochran-Siegle found creative ways to pick up a tenth of a second here and there, and was duly gratified to find himself a hair’s-breadth out of first place and nearly four-tenths ahead of Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

“What’s up, Vermont?” he said after crossing the finish line. “Hope it holds.”

Cochran-Siegle still had to hold off Feuz, the 2018 runner-up. When the Swiss skied out, he was solid for silver.

“It was crazy,” Cochran-Siegle said. “Obviously you dream of these moments, you see it in your mind. At times you have to put it away and just focus on the skiing. And that’s what I did today.”

He did it the Cochran Way, his family’s secret to success on the slopes. Work hard so that you can have fun.

“I always keep where I come from on my shoulder,” Cochran-Siegle said. “I recognize there’s so many little kids like what I was when I was a kid. I just hope I can, with this race today, give those kids inspiration to follow their dreams just like I was able to do. It’s for sure a special moment.”

When the Games are done, he’ll take his silver medal back to the family ski area in Richmond and become that kid again.

“I can’t wait to be home just skiing the T-bars, skiing the rope tow, and enjoying skiing with the next generation,” he said.