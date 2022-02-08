Sophomore Anya Zupkofska has been a big net gain for unbeaten Noble & Greenough girls’ hockey

Enter Anya Zupkofska , a sophomore from Braintree who has delivered stellar play for the 16-0-2 Bulldogs.

That success has always been predicated on strong play in net. But with the departure of three-year starter Taylor Hyland , now doing a post-grad year at Loomis Chaffee en route to Princeton, there was a void this season, a detail even more pressing after the absence of a 2020-21 season because of the pandemic.

Year in and year out, the Noble & Greenough girls’ hockey team is in the hunt for a NEPSAC Class A championship.

“Anya’s just stepped right into it, and probably filled our biggest hole that we had as we looked toward the season,” said Tom Resor, who has been at the helm of the prep program in Dedham since 2000.

Added Ellie Mabardy, a junior from Winchester: “The team was used to having such a strong goalie in net so there were definitely some big shoes to fill, but she’s really exceeded all expectations.”

The 5-foot-3-inch Zupkofska has posted nine shutouts. Her dominance in the crease is no surprise to those who understand the work she has put into her craft.

Zupkofska had attended Thayer Academy through middle school and ninth grade. But looking to give her training a boost, she joined the Bridge program, an offshoot of Stop-It Goaltending, which combines a full academic load with specialized goalie training all under one roof.

That rigorous training has paid dividends for the 16-year-old.

According to Resor, Zupkofska is the total package in goal — a combination of athleticism, high hockey IQ, and unmatched technique. Her work and disciplined approach have earned her the trust of her teammates and coaches.

“I just make sure they know that I’m there for them, and they can count on me and trust me to be that backstop for them,” Zupkofska said.

Noble & Greenough's Annie Spring puts up the hair of teammate Anya Zupkofska, who has integrated herself into the Bulldogs lineup in her first season. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Resor singled out two games in particular.

In a Jan. 28 matchup vs. a talented Cushing squad, Zupkofska fought through a late Penguins onslaught to preserve a 1-0 victory.

On Saturday, Zupkofska was called on to make a number of late saves in a 4-3 win over Brooks.

“[The team] is really rallying around her, and they have supreme confidence in her,” Resor said. “Those games reflect a little bit of how valuable she is to her team.”

This season has not gone as smoothly for Nobles as the scoresheet might suggest. Three senior captains — all committed to Division 1 programs — are expected to be sidelined the entire season with injuries. Having Zupkofska in net inspires confidence in her teammates despite their depleted roster.

“The other kids have really stepped up,” Resor said. “But Anya . . . when your goalie is playing well, the team just can play very confidently in front of her.”

Added Mabardy: “The saves she makes in big games that other goalies aren’t saving are the difference between a win and a loss. It gives the team room to make plays and even make mistakes.”

The relationship between Zupkofska and the Bulldogs is a two-way street.

As much as the Dawgs were hoping for a goalie like her to come along and step up between the pipes, Zupkofska says the experience of being a Nobles hockey player is the real gift.

“To be able to say that I go here and when I’m older that I went here and was a part of the Nobles team, and was part of the growth of the hockey program,” Zupkofska said, “. . . it’s just awesome.”

Whether it's a teammate in practice such as Emmy O'Leary (9), or opposing shooters, sophomore goalie Anya Zupkofska hasn't allowed many pucks past her this season. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Ice chips

▪ Last April, the Methuen High community was rocked by the sudden death of English teacher Brianna McCarthy, also an assistant coach with the Methuen/Tewksbury co-op hockey team. McCarthy had a lasting impact on the district, teaching ninth- and 11th-graders and also helping coach the field hockey program. She was a three-year assistant with the Red Rangers, including their 2019 state championship season. A former player at Phillips Andover, she was was known for her positivity and encouragement.

“She had a bright smile that could light up a room,” Methuen junior defender Hannah Forget said. “She had faith in me on the ice, and that helped me build confidence and become a better player.”

The inaugural Brianna McCarthy Tournament is scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at the Methuen High rink. The first-round matchups: Masconomet vs. Longmeadow, and Methuen/Tewksbury vs. Matignon; the consolation and championship games are slated for the 21st.

Ticket proceeds and revenue from raffles during the tournament will benefit the Brianna McCarthy Scholarship Fund, which McCarthy’s family established last spring.

“This tournament overall means absolutely everything to me,” said Methuen senior Andrea Mazzone, a student manager who not only kept stats for McCarthy, but had her as a teacher. “We are coming together as one community to celebrate a life that has touched so many people.”

▪ Dorchester Youth Hockey is hoping to encourage more girls to lace up the skates and play hockey at every level. During Tuesday’s game between Latin Academy and Archbishop Williams, Stephanie O’Sullivan, the first girl to play in Dorchester Youth Hockey, had her program jersey retired at the Devine Rink. O’Sullivan is also a Providence College, Matignon and Massachusetts Hockey Hall of Famer, and a member of the US national team from 1993-2001. She is currently a member of the Boston Police Department. Latin Academy partnered with Dorchester Youth Hockey on the commemoration, hoping to shine a light on the opportunities for girls to play the game in both youth and high school programs.

▪ Lily Shannon, a senior at Governor’s Academy and a Northeastern commit, became the school’s ninth player to reach 100 career points . . . Arlington junior Maddie Krepelka also hit the same milestone over the weekend . . . After a tough middle of January, Natick has come roaring back, recording three straight shutouts.

Correspondents Kat Cornetta and Cam Kerry contributed to this story.

Olivia Nolan can be reached at olivia.nolan@globe.com.