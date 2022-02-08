Their luge run complete, Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney contemplate what comes next

And now both are facing the same decision — keep sliding, or retire.

Their careers have already been, by any measure, a success.

Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney have won World Cup races. They’ve each medaled at the world championships. They’ve each won national championships.

The Beijing Olympics ended for the USA Luge veterans on Tuesday night; Britcher finished 23rd, Sweeney was 26th, each of them seeing their hopes of medaling doomed by crashes Monday night during the opening two runs of the competition at Yanqing Sliding Center. Neither is certain what her future holds, and both are smart enough to know that it’ll take some time to figure out what’s best going forward.

Advertisement

Sweeney, who lived in Falmouth, Maine, until her family moved to Connecticut when she was 10, walked away from the PyeongChang Olympics four years ago, her first Games, with a broken neck and broken back. She had to keep asking herself if all the hurting was worthwhile. Now, she’ll have to ask herself if it’s worthwhile to do it for another four years.

“What I take away from this is that it can be really tough sometimes, but we can all do hard things, as cliché as that sounds,” Sweeney said. “I’m just proud that I did get through a lot of those hard times. That’s what I take away.”

Ashley Farquharson was the only US woman to get four runs; only the top 20 after three runs get to advance to the fourth heat. Farquharson, in her Olympic debut, placed 12th and is expected to be part of the US entry in the team relay on Thursday night. She’ll join Chris Mazdzer and the doubles team of Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander, who make their Olympic debut in the two-man event on Wednesday.

That race will be Mazdzer’s Olympic finale. It’s now up to Sweeney and Britcher to decide if they’ve had their last Olympic slides as well.

Advertisement

In the women’s luge, Natalie Geisenberger of Germany became the first to win the competition three times to cement her place in history as the sport’s best.

Her four-run time was 3 minutes, 53.454 seconds — 0.493 seconds ahead of silver medalist Anna Berreiter of Germany and 1.053 seconds ahead of bronze medalist Tatiana Ivanova of the Russian team.

“It’s hard to compare Olympic medals because every one has its own history,” the 34-year-old Geisenberger said. “My first was very, very special because it was the first. Now I’m a third-time Olympic champion, but the first time as a mother. It’s just great.”

Geisenberger became a mom midway through this Olympic cycle, taking a year off from sliding to have her son Leo — timing it all with hopes of getting back to top form for the Beijing Games.

“It was pretty hard,” Geisenberger said. “My son is my No. 1. I will train as hard as I can when I have time when Leo sleeps. I think we did a pretty good job as a family.”

Geisenberger’s resume is beyond compare. Consider this as proof of her dominance: She has 52 World Cup victories, which is exactly the number that the rest of the women in this Olympic field have combined.

Berreiter crossed the finish line in tears when she realized a medal would soon be dangling from her neck. Ivanova was swarmed by happy teammates, some pulling out their phones to record her medal moment.

Advertisement

Geisenberger, as has become her Olympic custom, wrapped herself in the German flag after hopping off her sled, unable to fight back tears of joy.

“She’s the greatest,” German coach Norbert Loch said. “I think she’s the queen of luge.”

Italy celebrates curling gold

Italy’s undefeated run in mixed doubles curling culminated Tuesday in gold, the country’s first Olympic medal in the sport. But even before beating Norway, 8-5, in a tense final matchup, the two-member team claimed a victory: Italy is paying attention to curling.

The team — Stefania Constantini, 22, and Amos Mosaner, 26 — captured the attention of many in their homeland and others far beyond it as they notched win after win, sailing past former medal winners and teams from established curling powerhouses.

“We worked so hard to reach this goal and we tried to do our best in every game and we tried to do our best in the field of play,” Constantini told reporters after the game Tuesday. “I think it’s really important for our country. I think curling needs to be more known.”

Throughout their 11-game winning streak, Constantini and Mosaner stressed that they wanted to raise the profile of curling among Italians, especially since the next Winter Games, in 2026, will be held on their home turf — in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, which is where Constantini is from. Now, Italy will be the defending champion.

Advertisement

Their win secured Italy its second gold medal of the Beijing Games, following Arianna Fontana’s triumph in short-track speedskating.

Isolation takes its toll

Snowboarders Patrizia Kummer (Switzerland) and Zan Kosir (Slovenia) had something in common in the parallel giant slalom race in Zhangjiakou — an early exit.

Something else, too: Both spent time in isolation leading into their races because of virus protocols.

For Kummer, it was 21 days away from other people after arriving for the Olympics instead of getting a COVID-19 vaccination.

For Kosir, it followed a positive COVID-19 test upon arriving in Beijing. He spent 11 days in isolation.

Both were out in the first heat Tuesday at Genting Snow Park. Just like that went Kummer, the 2014 Olympic champion, and Kosir, whose three Olympic snowboarding medals are the record — along with six others.

The time in isolation affected the riders differently. Kummer was convinced it wasn’t a hindrance. Kosir felt the opposite.

“It’s difficult because there’s nothing to do,” said Kosir, who’s earned two bronze medals and a silver in his career. “You’re locked in the room. You have no information. It was tough for my mind.”

Kummer described her quarantine as “no problem.”

“Everything’s in your head,” she explained. “You can do good when you’re prepared in your head.”

She said she got most of her strength work in before she left for China. In her room, she focused on working on her quickness.

“You don’t need much space,” she said. “And that was easy to get quick feet. That was my goal: to get quick feet when I start here. And I have.”

Advertisement

Olympic rules called for all participants in the Beijing Games to either show proof of vaccination or spend 21 days away from contact with others upon arriving in China. Kummer defended her choice.

“Everybody needs to decide on their own and nobody’s in my body, so who the hell thinks they can decide for me?” she said. “I don’t care what everybody else thinks.”

She said she has acted as responsibly as anyone else over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I still have to do good things [so] that they don’t get the virus from me. And I’ve never been sick until now and that’s not that easy, right?” she said.

Ester Ledecka has good start at repeating historic feat

Ester Ledecka, who made Olympic history four years ago with gold medals in both skiing and snowboarding, defended her snowboard parallel giant slalom title with a quick final run on a sun-splashed course Tuesday. Next up, a trip to the Alpine venue where she’ll try for a repeat run at history when she attempts to defend her super-G crown Friday.

“If I had decided to only do skiing, then I would’ve spent four years on the skiing,” the standout from the Czech Republic said. “And I’d be here watching this race and I would feel sad that I couldn’t compete.”

Four years ago in South Korea, Ledecka became the first competitor to win gold in two different sports at the same Winter Games. She has a chance to accomplish the feat again in China.

In addition to super-G, Ledecka plans on racing the downhill (Feb. 15) and combined (Feb. 17). It’s an ambitious task.

“I hope I’ll switch myself very fast and I’ll enjoy it on the ski side, too,” she said.

Unlike Alpine skiers, snowboarders race side by side on the giant slalom course in an NCAA Tournament-like format. It starts with 16 riders and narrows down to two who go for gold.

In the gold-medal race, Ledecka, who earned the top seed based on time trials earlier in the day, opened an early lead on Daniela Ulbing of Austria. In her haste to make up ground, Ulbing veered off course, and Ledecka coasted in for the win.

Gloria Kotnik of Slovenia took a surprise bronze (in 137 World Cup starts, she’s never been on the podium). Count Kotnik, who doesn’t ski, as impressed with Ledecka’s exploits in both realms.

“She’s one amazing lady and she’s such a big inspiration for all athletes,” said Kotnik, who welcomed a son in January 2021. “Being the best in two different sports is just amazing.”

This shows just how dialed in Ledecka is these day: She didn’t even know she’d won.

Lost in the hubbub of so many races, and moving down, then back up the hill so many times, she thought she still had another race.

At one time, PGS was a two-heat affair, but it was only one for these Olympics. Ledecka had to ask Ulbing if that really was indeed the end of the race.

“She’s like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’” Ledecka said. “I was like, ‘Are you sure?’ OK, good. That’s good.’”

Zan Kosir defends speedskating crown

Zan Kosir became the first speedskater since 1994 to successfully defend his Olympic title in the men’s 1,500 meters, edging Dutch teammate Thomas Krol.

Krol, the reigning world champion, broke the 20-year-old Olympic record in his 3¾ laps around the Ice Ribbon oval. The mark didn’t last very long.

Nuis went even faster in the very next pair, crossing the line with a blistering time of 1:43.21.

There were still six skaters to go, but no one came close to the Dutch duo.

Nuis took his country’s third gold in four events in Beijing, while Krol’s runner-up finish of 1:43.55 gave the Netherlands a total of six medals in what is shaping up as another rout for the Big Orange Machine.

Krol thought he had done enough to win gold.

“For three minutes, I really thought that would be it,” he said, managing a weak smile.

The American team again came up short of its first individual Olympic speedskating medal since 2010.

World Cup leader Joey Mantia got off to a strong start but couldn’t hold his pace through a race that requires both speed and endurance. He wound up sixth in 1:45.26.

Another American, Casey Dawson, competed just hours after arriving in Beijing.

Dawson tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago and struggled to meet all the strict protocols required by the host country. The team traveled to China without him, with Dawson remaining in Utah to continue his training.

He missed the first race on his schedule, the 5,000, but he finally tested negative enough times to make it to Beijing.

“I literally took 45 PCR tests over the past couple weeks just to test negative and finally get here,” he said.

When Dawson touched down in China, he discovered that the airline had lost his luggage. He had to borrow a pair of skates from another athlete and used an extra skinsuit that he brought in his carry-on bag.

Not surprisingly, Dawson finished next-to-last out of 29 competitors, but he still gained the admiration of his fellow skaters just by taking the ice.

“That shows a lot of character,” Cornelius Kersten of Britain said.

Wearing their concerns

Finland’s players wore masks in their women’s hockey game, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns.

The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday.

The Canadians and Russians agreed to start the game in masks. The Russians took off theirs for the start of the third period, while the Canadians finished their 6-1 win with masks on.

Later, coach Evgeny Bobariko told state news agency RIA Novosti that Polina Bolgareva — who played against Canada — tested positive. Finland beat Russia, 5-0.