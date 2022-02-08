Time to shine for Rosie Chheang, Lynn English as buzzer-beater clinches Greater Boston League girls’ basketball championship

“I was kind of in shock when I made it,” Chheang said. “I was like, ‘My shot just won a frickin’ championship game.’ It felt really good.”

She took the inbound pass, darted downcourt, swerved from right to left, and went up with her left hand as the clock hit 1 second. The senior captain was hoping to draw a foul, but instead, the ball floated through the air, ricocheted off the glass, and fell through the hoop as time expired.

Eight seconds was all Rosie Chheang needed to cement her place in Lynn English basketball history.

Chheang’s buzzer-beater Tuesday night lifted Lynn English to a thrilling 51-49 win over rival Lynn Classical in a winner-take-all showdown that lived up to the hype and then some. The Bulldogs (13-2, 12-1) officially clinched the Greater Boston League championship in their first full season in the league after switching over from the Northeastern Conference with Lynn Classical last year.

Three Lynn English players fouled out, and Lynn Classical (12-4, 11-2) used an 8-0 run to tie the game at 49, but Chheang and the Bulldogs found a way.

“With eight seconds left, you trust your big-time players to make big-time plays,” first-year Lynn English coach Travonne Berry-Rogers said. “I trust in my captain all day every day. I have faith in her, just like I would in myself if I was in that position.”

Lynn English built a 13-6 lead through one and extended it to 32-20 at halftime thanks in large part to Makenzie Acevado (13 points), but the Rams closed the third quarter on a 13-0 flurry to take a 38-37 advantage into the fourth. Lauren Hennessey hit four straight free throws in the final minute of the third, and suddenly Lynn Classical led after trailing by double digits for much of the game.

The Bulldogs regained momentum and claimed a 49-41 lead on an Amara Flores 3-pointer with 4:12 left, yet with Matty Laurino (14 points), Alisha Jean, and Jaeleigh Perry all fouled out, the Bulldogs suddenly found themselves shorthanded.

Lauren Wilson (11 points) scored inside, Hennessey stuck a jumper, and Akiyah Brown finished twice to tie the score at 49 with 1:02 remaining as the Bulldogs watched their lead disappear. The Rams had a chance at the rim late, but the ball trickled out of bounds to set up Chheang’s heroics with many reserves on the court.

“At practice, I’m not just going hard on the top five or top six,” Berry-Rogers said. “Everybody gets corrected, so that at any moment, when you get out there, you’re going to be ready. We prepare everybody on our team from one all the way to 10.”

Shifty junior guard Ava Thurman led Lynn Classical with 15 points and Brown was formidable defensively. It was a difficult fate to digest for the Rams, after they stormed back multiple times and nearly pulled out an improbable win.

As tough as the ending was, Lynn Classical coach Tom Sawyer was thrilled that both teams got to compete in an instant classic.

“After all we’ve been through in the last two years, to have a somewhat packed gym and that atmosphere for these kids, I’m proud of that,” Sawyer said. “I wish the outcome was different, but I’m glad the kids got to experience that type of atmosphere.”

Abington 60, Randolph 27 — Liv Maguire (15 points, 20 rebounds, block) and Ella Williamson (18 points, 6 rebounds) led the Green Wave (6-10) in a South Shore League win.

Amesbury 58, Manchester Essex 38 — Gabby Redford (22 points) and Avery Hallinan (18 points) led Amesbury (13-3) to a Cape Ann League win against the Hornets.

Archbishop Williams 63, Austin Prep 43 — Juniors Angie Coletti and Elise Carter both scored 15 points, and Coletti added 15 rebounds to lead the Bishops (5-8) to a Catholic Central League victory over the Cougars.

Bishop Fenwick 49, Bishop Stang 42 — Cecilia Kay (16 points, 8 rebounds) and senior captain Nasha Arnold (12 points, 10 rebounds) led the Crusaders (9-4-0) to a Catholic Central League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 44, Durfee 31 — Senior Dana Possick (17 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) and sophomore Natalia Hall-Rosa (10 points, 12 rebounds, 5 steals) led the No. 12 Trojans (10-4), who secured their ninth straight postseason berth with the Southeast Conference win.

Brookline 74, Wellesley 40 — Princeton-bound senior Margo Mattes scored 23 points in three quarters as the Warriors (13-2) rolled to a Bay State Conference win.

Cardinal Spellman 69, Arlington Catholic 50 — Mairead Gallagher (18 points) and Maddie Feeghan (17 points) led the Cougars (7-10) to secure the Catholic Central victory.

Case 54, Seekonk 27 — Abigail Sirois notched a double-double with 12 points and 13 rebounds in the South Coast Conference home win for the Cardinals (10-4).

Dracut 58, Methuen 25 — The 15th-ranked Middies (16-2) used a 33-8 first half to cruise to the Merrimack Valley Conference win. Cam Watkins and Brodie Gannon each scored 15 points and Ashlee Talbot added 12 points.

East Bridgewater 62, West Bridgewater 27 — Sophie Bradbury (15 points) and Caroline Toomey (14 points) propelled the Vikings (14-1-0) to a nonleague win.

Falmouth 53, Barnstable 40 — Teagan Lind registered 26 points as the Clippers (9-5) picked up a Cape & Islands League win on the road.

Foxborough 66, North Attleborough 38 — Kailee Sullivan and Camryn Collins scored 18 points apiece to lead the Warriors (9-4) to a Hockomock League win at home.

Hingham 66, Silver Lake 35 — Seniors Perry Blasetti (24 points) and Colleen Johnston (10 points, 5 blocks) helped the Harborwomen (10-4) clinch a spot in the state tournament with a Patriot League win over the Lakers.

Malden Catholic 68, Shawsheen 16 — Maya Joseph (13 points) and Jillian Perry (6 points) led the Lancers (12-1) in a nonleague matchup against the Rams.

Mashpee 61, Carver 47 — Amiyah Peters became the fourth player in Mashpee history to reach 1,000 career points in a South Shore League win for the Falcons (10-4).

North Quincy 65, Hanover 49 — Sophomore Orlagh Gormley logged another stellar outing with 22 points in the Patriot League win for the seventh-ranked Raiders (15-0). Autumn O’Campos added 13 points and Bridget Capone scored 10 points.

Norwell 59, Middleborough 41 — Junior forward Grace Oliver dropped 34 points as the No. 16 Clippers (15-1) earned a South Shore League road win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 61, Fontbonne 56 — Ava Foley and Ava Orlando each scored 20 points in the Catholic Conference road win for the Cougars (7-8).

Oliver Ames 65, Sharon 20 — Seniors Caroline Peper (15 points) and Anna Murphy (10 points, 10 rebounds) were the headliners as the Tigers (13-1, 12-1) clinched at least a share of the Hockomock League’s Davenport Division title.

Peabody 58, Triton 33 — The 19th-ranked Tanners (14-2) received double-double efforts from Logan Lomasney (19 points, 14 rebounds) and Lauryn Mendonca (11 points, 14 rebounds) in the nonleague home win.

Pentucket 47, North Reading 27 — Junior guard Abby Dube scored 20 points to help lift Pentucket (12-3) to victory in Cape Ann League play.

Reading 67, Arlington 27 — Jackie Malley (24 points) and Brooke Pulpi (14 points, 10 rebounds) spearheaded a convincing Middlesex League home win for the Rockets (11-4).

Sandwich 62, Nauset 45 — Senior Sierra Brigham (15 points), freshman Aubrie Schwager (13 points) and senior Grace Cohen (13 points) paced the Blue Knights (9-5) to the Cape & Islands League victory. Sophomore Zoey McCarthy scored a game-high 21 points for Nauset.

Scituate 60, Plymouth South 28 — Emilia Rojik scored a team-high 21 points and Sarah Fogarty tallied 11 points, 11 assists and 8 steals as the Sailors (10-6) locked up a Patriot League victory.

St. John Paul II 58, Falmouth Academy 20 — Olivia Marchand (19 points), Devin Crofford (11 points) and Kendal O’Brien (10 points) propelled the Lions (10-6) to a Cape & Islands League win.

Walpole 65, Weymouth 33 — Junior guard Haley Brigham tallied a career-high 18 points in the Bay State Conference win for the Timberwolves (12-3).

Woburn 50, Belmont 37 — Behind 16 points from Jenna Taylor and another 10 from McKenna Morrison, the No. 6 Tanners (16-0) kept their unbeaten run going with the Middlesex Liberty win.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.