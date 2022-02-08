fb-pixel Skip to main content

US cross-country skiing star Jessie Diggins claims bronze in women’s individual sprint

From staff and wire reportsUpdated February 8, 2022, 28 minutes ago
Jessie Diggins was 3.16 seconds behind gold-medal winner Jonna Sundling of Sweden in the women's individual sprint on Tuesday.Matthias Hangst/Getty

Jessie Diggins, the surprise cross-country skiing star of the 2018 Olympics, won the bronze medal in the women’s individual sprint race Tuesday at the Beijing Olympics.

Diggins, who is from Minnesota but also lives in South Boston and Stratton, Vermont, helped the US win its first cross-country skiing gold in 2018 in the team sprint event, and on Tuesday won the US’s first individual sprint medal.

Sweden’s Jonna Sundling won gold, and Maia Dahlqvist, also of Sweden, won silver. Rosie Brennan of the US was fourth.

