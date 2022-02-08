Vermont’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle wins silver in Olympic men’s super-G

Kilde is still seeking his first win in a major championship. He was fifth in Monday’s downhill in what was then his highest finish in nine Olympic starts.

Mayer was victorious in 1 minute, 19.94 seconds. The 29-year-old Cochran-Siegle, next down the mountain, finished in 1:19.98. World Cup super-G leader Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway earned bronze (1:20.36), 0.42 seconds behind.

Vermont’s Ryan Cochran-Siegle won the silver medal in the men’s super-G at the Beijing Games on Tuesday morning, finishing 0.04 seconds behind Austrian Matthias Mayer, who successfully defended the gold medal he won in PyeongChang four years ago.

The 31-year-old Mayer claimed bronze in the downhill. He broke Norway’s 16-year grip on the men’s Olympic super-G title when he won in 2018, adding that to a victory in the downhill in Sochi.

Cochran-Siegle, who competed in four events in PyeongChang and topped out with an 11th-place finish in the giant slalom, is the son of Barbara Cochran, who won the slalom at the 1972 Olympics nearly 50 years to the day of her son’s silver. Her brother, Bob, and sister, Marilyn, each competed in three events in 1972, and sister Lindy raced at the 1976 Games. Their children continued the tradition: Jimmy Cochran competed in the 2006 and 2010 Olympics, and Tim, Robby, and Jessica Kelley and Roger Brown all raced on the national team.

Ryan, according to the Globe’s John Powers, began skiing at 2 at the family’s modest ski area in Richmond alongside the Winooski River where in 1961 grandfather Mickey built a rope tow. Cochran-Siegle made his World Cup debut at 19 and the following season was named to the team for the 2013 world championships in Austria.

“What’s up Vermont? Hope that holds,” Cochran-Siegle said after crossing the finish line.

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland was among the favorites Tuesday in Beijing, but he lost control of his skis on a turn and skied out. Beat Fuez, who beat Mayer for gold in the downhill, did as well.