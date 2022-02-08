Why Odell Beckham Jr. is the most misunderstood player in the country

That’s what winning and postseason success will do. It’s easy to say that Beckham, set to play in his first Super Bowl, reinvented himself with the Los Angeles Rams after burning bridges with the Cleveland Browns to force his midseason emancipation. But it’s the football world that has twisted and contorted in Beckham-like fashion to render him as something he’s not — a disruptive malcontent cavalierly lumped in with recidivist receivers like Antonio Brown.

LOS ANGELES — Odell Beckham Jr. has been a Cirque du Soleil performer in receiving gloves since he entered the NFL. The acrobatic wide receiver entered the sports zeitgeist with his famous one-handed catch. But nothing has flipped faster than the narrative surrounding one of pro football’s most criticized players.

Beckham is the most misunderstood player in North American sports, a showman who just wanted to be shown the winning way. A playmaker blessed with uncanny body control who was incapable of controlling his emotions with the same deftness when dealing with losing. His outbursts and temper tantrums were never about getting attention or really about getting the football. They were about wanting to win.

Beckham, 29, found NFL nirvana as the second banana behind Triple Crown receiving winner Cooper Kupp. In Hollywood terms, Beckham has gone from miscast and mistreated leading man with the problem-riddled productions of the New York Giants and the Browns to the perfect role — supporting actor on a Super Bowl team.

Beckham’s affinity for Tom Brady is well-documented. OBJ sees a kindred football spirit, even if no one else does.

“I know I posted a video with just the passion and the fire that Tom has,” said Beckham. “There are a bunch of clips of me doing similar things, and mine gets construed for something else.

“It’s like, bro, I actually love football that much that I’ll actually punch a water cooler. I care that much for this game. I’ve tried to explain that to people. I hate losing.”

A penchant for taking out his frustration on inanimate objects, and trash-talking opponents and officials with Brady-like tirades led to Beckham enduring three fines and a one-game suspension (for an on-field altercation with Josh Norman in 2015). But he hasn’t been disciplined or docked by the league since 2016.

Still, his reputation as a self-centered and volatile player persists. He remains in many minds the archetypal diva wide receiver — the player some contend you can’t win a Super Bowl with.

“The perception of me is going to walk into the room before I walk into the room,” he said. “If I carry that energy and trying to be someone who they don’t think I am instead of being me, it’s never going to go the right way.

“So, I felt coming in here I was just going to be me. Whatever someone is going to think of me they’re going to think of me. I hope they see me for me and not what the world had made me to be.”

Beckham has grown and matured since he was tabloid fodder. He’s on the verge of fatherhood. His girlfriend, Lauren Wood, could deliver their child this week. He takes ownership of his past missteps.

“There have been a lot of moments in my career that I can look back on now and ask, ‘How could I have handled that better?’ ” he acknowledged.

Beckham is fully engrained in coach Sean McVay’s symphonic offense. In 11 games with the Rams, including the playoffs, Beckham has 46 receptions for 541 yards with 6 touchdowns.

The polarizing pass-catcher went from luxury item to necessity when Robert Woods tore an anterior cruciate ligament Nov. 7. Beckham was officially signed six days later. Coincidentally, Beckham tore an ACL last season and underwent surgery Nov. 12.

This postseason, Beckham ranks fifth in receptions, recording 19 for 236 yards and a TD on 23 targets. That includes nine catches for 113 yards in the NFC Championship game.

The revitalized receiver has impressed his teammates with his football IQ and ability to assimilate.

“He had to do a lot of this stuff mentally just on his own, learning our play calls, our formations, all this different stuff — all the nuance and detail that it takes to be good in this offense,” said Kupp. “He’s just done an unbelievable job of that.”

Beckham’s ability to acclimate to the LA offense is reminiscent of Randy Moss impressing Patriots teammates in 2007 with his football intelligence. Bill Belichick called Moss the smartest receiver he’s ever coached.

OBJ was nearly Moss Redux for Belichick and the Patriots, who pursued him after Cleveland cut him loose. How close was he to a Foxborough address?

“Very, very, very,” he said. “I don’t think I joked with [Belichick] on the phone, but I was like, if this was three years ago, it would’ve been ideal because Tom is one of my favorites.

“For a guy, a coach, like Bill Belichick, who I’ve admired for years and I’ve seen … for him to call me to just be able to sit down on the phone with him and talk football, what more could you ask for?

“I was very close. That was one of the teams that was in there, but I just felt like this was home. I felt like this was right.”

For what it’s worth, he also indicated he was very close to signing with his hometown Saints, the Packers, and the Chiefs. Shrug.

It remains easier for some pundits to vilify Beckham and his amateur auteur father, who paved the path for his son’s release by ripping Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield on social media, than admitting that the Odells were right.

Eight seasons in, opinions of Beckham have calcified for some. No matter how skilled he is, that’s the type of press coverage he’ll never beat.

He must enjoy proving his naysayers wrong by reaching Super Bowl LVI.

“A younger me definitely would’ve,” he said. “But I just feel like I’ve come so far. I really know who I am. I know what I can bring. I know all of the stories and all that.

“But I don’t really take satisfaction … because I know who I am. I’m just happy to be in the position that I am playing in the Super Bowl.”

Sunday at SoFi Stadium, Beckham perhaps will be called the one thing he has wanted all along: Super Bowl champion.

