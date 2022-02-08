With big third-quarter surge, Franklin boys’ basketball runs away from third-ranked Taunton

O’Leary, a 6-foot-4-inch sophomore, finished with a game-high 25 points and classmate Henry DiGiorgio added 24 points and 8 rebounds on 4 of 6 shooting from behind the arc.

In the huddle, the Panthers wanted more. Franklin finished the quarter by scoring 12 of the next 14 points, cementing an impressive 77-48 win over third-ranked Taunton in a Hockomock League showdown Tuesday night.

Sean O’Leary drained a right-wing 3-pointer to extend a long Franklin third-quarter run. As visiting Taunton called a timeout to slow the momentum, O’Leary’s Panthers teammates sprinted onto the court and jumped around, equaling the excitement level of the home crowd.

Advertisement

“That’s definitely our best game of the season considering the opponent and the execution we had,” Franklin coach CJ Neely said.

Taunton's Cyrus Morissette (10) loses control of the ball while being pursued by Franklin's Henry DiGiorgio (left) and Sean O'Leary. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

At Monday’s practice, Neely challenged his players, saying, “We’ve been a good team so far, let’s be a great team.”

Franklin (15-2) played with high energy from the opening tip. O’Leary and DiGiorgio each made a pair of triples in the opening frame for a 21-11 lead. The lanes opened from there and Franklin attacked the basket and controlled the defensive end in the second to open a 39-22 lead at the break.

Taunton (13-2) clawed back in the third, and a pair of baskets from Hockomock leading scorer Trent Santos (21 points) cut the deficit to 39-27 before the Panthers embarked on their runs of 17-0 and 29-2, turning the contest into a rout.

“The thing I liked the most was the response to their run,” Neely said. “Taunton has a lot of pride and they are an excellent team. We knew they would make a run and I told my guys don’t be surprised. We answered right back, they called timeout, and that was a huge momentum swing. We wanted it to get bigger and bigger.”

Advertisement

O’Leary converted three driving layups during the 29-2 run and DiGiorgio swished a three-ball from the left corner. Another 3-pointer from Andrew O’Neill and a layup from Sean Vinson (6 points, 6 rebounds) erupted the crowd and bench.

By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Franklin held a 68-29 lead and the result was secured.

Taunton's Trent Santos found it tough going inside against the Franklin defense. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

“Shots were falling and it was giving us confidence the whole night,” DiGiorgio said. “It was a great feeling and crazy atmosphere in there.”

Belmont 70, Woburn 54 — Sophomore Gabe Meyer-Herron, a 6-foot-6-inch center, scored 17 points off the bench to help the Marauders (8-10) in the Middlesex League win.

Bridgewater-Raynham 73, Durfee 58 — John McClaren (24 points, 7 rebounds) and Ruudvan Joseph (16 points, 14 rebounds) propelled the Trojans (9-5, 4-1) to a win against the Hilltoppers in the Southeast Conference.

Canton 70, Stoughton 50 — Junior Matt Chafin and senior Lanse Dorcelus scored 16 points apiece to lead the Bulldogs (6-9) to a Hockomock League victory over the Black Knights.

Chelmsford 56, Tewksbury 44 — Seniors Matt McCarthy (13 points) and Zach Allen (10) led the Lions (6-10) to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dighton-Rehoboth 74, Wareham 65 — Junior Kyle Mello (27 points) and senior Myles Mendoza (25 points) lifted the Falcons (10-5) to a South Coast Conference victory over the Vikings.

Hamilton-Wenham 57, Rockport 34 — Sophomore Chris Collins (16 points, 14 rebounds) and junior Connor McClintock (10 points, 12 rebounds) dropped double-doubles to lead the Generals (5-11) to a Cape Ann League win over the Vikings.

Advertisement

Hingham 76, Silver Lake 57 — Liam McBride (29 points) and Nick Johannes (23 points) powered the Harbormen (11-5) to the Patriot League win.

Hull 56, Rockland 54 — Daniel Punchard hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer to lead the Pirates (9-7) to the South Shore League victory against the Bulldogs.

Latin Academy 63, Boston Latin 56 — Senior Osasu Woghiren delivered 26 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 blocks as the Dragons (10-1) earned the nonleague win.

Lexington 60, Winchester 59 — Junior CJ Cox (13 points) scored the winning basket with three seconds left, snatching the Middlesex League victory for the No. 17 Minutemen (13-1). Senior Kailen Larkin scored a game-high 24 points for Lexington.

Medford 74, Chelsea 73 — Freshman Justin Marino canned a leaner from just inside the 3-point arc to beat the overtime buzzer and give the Mustangs (8-5) a wild victory. Medford was helped in the Greater Boston League matchup by a career-high 21 points from senior guard Romeo Roberts.

Needham 49, Milton 35 — Jay Kastantin (20 points) and John Hood (12 points) led the Rockets (12-5) to a Bay State Conference win against the Wildcats.

Newton North 71, Natick 64 — Junior Jose Padilla recorded 31 points, 5 steals and 4 assists to power the Tigers (13-2) to the Bay State Conference win.

Newton South 63, Bedford 49 — Sophomore guard Jake Lemelman (24 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists), senior forward Itai Alinsky (19 points, 13 rebounds), and senior guard Ryan Hatem (11 points, 6 rebounds) paved the way as the Lions (13-3) netted their 11th straight win to clinch the Dual County League title.

Advertisement

North Reading 61, Pentucket 58 — The Hornets (9-6) netted their fourth win in six days behind 24 points Andrew Boulas in the Cape Ann League matchup.

Oliver Ames 64, Sharon 60 — Senior Zach Tagliamonte (24 points) and junior CJ Williams (13 points, 9 rebounds) led the Tigers (8-9) to a Hockomock League win over the Eagles.

Peabody 56, Whittier 52 — Senior forward Luke Roan amassed 18 points and 14 rebounds as the visiting Tanners (11-5) picked up a nonleague win.

Salem 63, Marblehead 41 — Darlin Santiago (22 points) led the Witches (12-3) to a win against Magicians in the Northeastern Conference.

Scituate 40, Plymouth South 39 — Michael Porter (10 points) propelled the Sailors (11-4, 9-4 PL) to a Patriot League win against the Panthers.

Walpole 69, Weymouth 51 — Senior Louie Jennings scored 25 points to lead the Timberwolves (9-5) to a Bay State Conference victory over the Wildcats.

Wayland 64, Weston 60 — Ido Geffen (16 points) and Dana Fisher (15 points) propelled the Warriors (3-11) to a Dual County League win against the Wildcats.

Whitman-Hanson 61, Duxbury 54 — Amari Jamison fired in 25 points and Cole Champignie had 11 as the Panthers (9-7) rallied from an 18-point halftime deficit for the Patriot League win.

Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Emma Healy, Vitoria Poejo, and Joseph Pohoryles contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.