Gates, French Gates rank as biggest charity donors of 2021

Michael Bloomberg, the former New York mayor and financial titan, gave $1.7 billion to the arts, education, the environment, and other causes.

Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates topped the list, pledging $15 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, a huge player in global health and American education. They announced the multiyear pledge two months after shocking the philanthropic world with the news that they planned to divorce.

A handful of Americans donated at least $1 billion to charity last year, according to the Chronicle of Philanthropy’s annual ranking of the 50 Americans who gave the most to charity in 2021.

Advertisement

Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife, Neri Oxman, ranked third, primarily for donating to Ackman’s Pershing Square Foundation and to their donor-advised funds.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, round out the billionaire givers in 2021, with contributions totaling $1.05 billion to bolster their Chan Zuckerberg Foundation and a donor-advised fund.

In total, the donors on the Philanthropy 50 gave nearly $28 billion to charity, with the median level of giving just above $100 million.

But some philanthropy experts argue that the large gifts that earned many billionaires a spot on this year’s list aren’t as impressive when one considers that many of these donors have seen their wealth grow by tens of billions in the past few years.

A 2018 report by Bridgespan found that ultrawealthy American families, those with $500 million or more, donated just 1.2 percent of their assets to charity in 2017. There are few signs that ratio is increasing — and it may in fact be decreasing, given the strong stock market in recent years.

“Wealthier Americans have seen their net worth rise by 60 to 70 percent,” says Alison Powell, a partner and philanthropy adviser at the Bridgespan Group. “It’s really surprising that giving hasn’t expanded more. Our focus is on getting wealth off the sidelines and to work in the charitable sector.”

Advertisement

Among those with Massachusetts ties: gifts from Frank McCourt, a Boston native and parking lot developer, and his wife, Monica, included $100 million to Georgetown University; the estate of Joyce and developer Paul Robsham, whose son attended Boston College before dying in a car accident in 1983, gave $75 million to BC; 31. K. Lisa Yang, a former investment banker, gave $82 million, including $51.7 million to Massachusetts Institute of Technology; the estate of D.C. lawyer Agnes Neill Williams gave $56.5 million, including $24.3 million to College of the Holy Cross; Robert Manning, chairman of MFS Investment Management, and his wife, Donna, a longtime oncology nurse, gave $50 million to University of Massachusetts to increase access and opportunity across the five-campus university system; and MIT biophysical chemist professor emeritus Paul Schimmel and his wife, Cleo, gave $50 million to the institute.

Nearly 86 percent of the funds contributed by donors on the Philanthropy 50 — some $23.8 billion — went to a relatively narrow slice of the charitable sector: colleges and universities, hospitals, foundations, and donor-advised funds.

That was a disappointment for charity advocates who had hoped that broader giving in 2020 — which featured large gifts to food banks, racial-justice groups, historically Black colleges and universities, and human-service organizations — marked a turning point in giving by the ultrawealthy.

“From this list, you would not know that we’re living through a global pandemic, and you would not know that as a society we’re grappling with racial inequity,” says Chuck Collins, director of the Program on Inequality and the Common Good at the Institute for Policy Studies. “This gift list is completely disconnected from the reality of our society right now.”

Advertisement

There are some exceptions. Jack Dorsey (number six), the co-founder of Twitter, continued to give big to advance social justice and to provide COVID-19 aid through his donor-advised fund. Scott also made large racial-justice donations.

The Chronicle’s rankings are based on the total amount philanthropists gave or pledged in 2021. The information is based on extensive research with donors, their beneficiaries, and public records.



