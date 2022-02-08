Europe ramps up Ukraine crisis diplomacy, as Kremlin calls on West to accept its demands

But even as Macron expressed cautious optimism Tuesday that a path toward deescalation could be found, the Russian Navy sailed a detachment of warships into the Black Sea, undercutting the French president’s diplomacy and presenting the latest threat against Ukraine, this time from the sea. The six large landing ships will take part in an exercise, the navy said, a cover the Russian military has used in the past prior to invasions.

Macron has cast himself as a European man of action against the Kremlin’s demands to rework Europe’s security architecture and to keep Ukraine firmly in Russia’s orbit. His meetings with Russian, Ukrainian, German, and Polish leaders starting Monday were intended to calm the threat of war.

MOSCOW — Efforts by French President Emmanuel Macron to defuse the threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine yielded little visible progress Tuesday, as he hopped from Moscow to Kyiv to Berlin with no tangible assurance tensions would ease.

“No one is naive,” Macron said in a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after Tuesday’s talks. “I don’t think we can settle this crisis with a few hours of discussion.” He expressed his belief that there are “specific, practical solutions that will allow us to move forward,” but offered no details.

As Russia rejects the prospect of NATO’s expansion and amplifies Western alarm with its massive military buildup on Ukraine’s borders, Macron is seeking an ambitious new path to meet the security needs of Europe, Russia, Ukraine, and other states while trying to build trust and identify potential compromises.

“In the coming days, months we need to do everything necessary together, in order that we, with the help of new mechanisms that guarantee security, would be able to provide guarantees and receive . . . a significant deescalation and a significant strengthening of security,” Macron said.

Macron’s talks Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin failed to defuse the crisis, but French officials told journalists there was hope for a structured dialogue with Russia on collective security, and they portrayed Putin as willing to discuss deescalation.

Macron said the only way to stabilize the region was to end an eight-year war between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine, through a stalled 2015 peace deal known as the Minsk agreement.

Putin has accused Ukraine of failing to implement the deal, while Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have warned that implementing it on Russia's terms would create protests and could destabilize the country.

Macron said both sides need to implement the deal, and that Putin and Zelensky both agreed to continue doing so. He said a new meeting of political advisers on the Minsk peace process would take place in Berlin on Thursday, including representatives of Russia, Ukraine, Germany, and France.

But there was little sign that Putin would accept a reboot of a seven-year-old diplomatic deal as enough of a victory to send his troops home. NATO diplomats, speaking on the condition of anonymity to talk frankly about internal strategic discussions, said they worried Putin’s demands — Russia also has called for the alliance to cease all military activity in the region — were so expansive that there was little or no room for a compromise that all sides would find acceptable.

Zelensky said it was the first time a French president had visited his country in 24 years, and he described the talks as “substantive and very productive.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Tuesday that deescalation of the crisis was “urgently needed, because tension is growing day by day.” But he complained that the United States and NATO continue to brush off Russia’s security demands.

“On the fundamental points, unfortunately, we did not receive a response. Therefore, this topic remains open in the full sense of the word and remains the most important for us,” Peskov told reporters Tuesday. “But so far, of course, we can’t say that any real solutions are being probed. We do not feel or see the willingness of our Western partners to take our concerns into account.”

He accused the West of ramping up tensions by sending planeloads of arms and ammunition to Ukraine.

The passage of the Russian warships on Tuesday through the Bosporus Strait and into the Black Sea was another looming element of the vast military buildup near Ukraine. The six large landing ships are typically used for unloading troops, vehicles, and materiel onto land. Some of them took part in Russia’s invasion of Georgia in 2008.

The Russian Navy said in a statement they were intended for use in an exercise that would work out how “to counter military threats to the Russian Federation from sea and ocean directions,” but once in the Black Sea they will be within range of Ukraine’s long southern coastline.

After the meeting with Macron on Monday, Putin offered warmer words than he has in the past for other Western proposals, but he gave no sign that he planned to back down and end the crisis any time soon.

“I think it’s entirely likely that some of his ideas and suggestions, even if it’s probably too early to talk about them, could become part of the basis for our next joint steps,” he said.

Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops and equipment near Ukraine’s border, positioning them for what US officials warn could be the largest military land offensive in Europe since World War II.

Peskov said Russian forces massed in Belarus for a major joint military exercise beginning Thursday would leave that country later this month at the end of the event, echoing comments last month from Belarusian military commanders. Western officials see these troop movements as particularly worrisome, as they put Russian forces within reach of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

US officials are concerned that the exercise could be used as part of a multipronged invasion. The maneuvers involve Russian troops and equipment that have traveled more than 6,000 miles to Belarus and the deployment of advanced missile systems, fighter planes, and bombers.

In Washington, President Biden upped the ante following talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, declaring that the Nord Stream 2 project designed to send gas from Russia to Germany would be abandoned if Moscow again sends forces into Ukraine.

Scholz is set to travel to Kyiv on Feb. 14 and to Moscow a day later.

Biden hosted Scholz at the White House as Western allies attempt to present a unified front in the crisis. Scholz has faced criticism at home and abroad that he hasn’t done enough to address the crisis, supplying Kyiv with helmets as other NATO allies send troops and military equipment. The German leader said Monday that his country was “absolutely united” with the United States and other NATO allies and that “we will not be taking different steps.”

Meanwhile, an influential separatist commander in Ukraine’s contested eastern territories reportedly urged Russia to send 30,000 reinforcements to bolster rebel forces. Alexander Khodakovsky said that the separatists have 30,000 fighters of their own but that only 10,000 are fit for front-line duties. “We need to have at least 40,000, but 40,000 with automatic rifles on the front line,” he told Reuters.