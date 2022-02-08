Justin Trudeau accuses protesters of undermining Canadian democracy

They are “trying to blockade our economy, our democracy and our fellow citizens’ daily lives,” he said. He had previously denounced the protesters for desecrating national memorials, wielding Nazi symbols, and stealing food from homeless people.

Speaking to the House of Commons in Ottawa on Monday night, Trudeau said the protests, which began in opposition to COVID-19 restrictions, were harassing Ottawa residents “in their own neighborhoods.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had a defiant message for the protesters in the national capital, whom he accused of undermining Canadian democracy: “It has to stop.”

Trudeau said on Twitter that hundreds of Royal Canadian Mounted Police had been mobilized to support Ottawa police officers, and promised that the Canadian government and city would employ “whatever resources are needed to get the situation under control.”

Almost two weeks after convoys of angry truckers in Canada first set off from British Columbia to protest pandemic restrictions in the capital, they have become a rallying cry for powerful far-right and anti-vaccine groups around the world that have made the cause their own. Some, including in the United States, want to replicate it.

In Ottawa on Tuesday morning, several hundred trucks continued to paralyze the city center but the nonstop honking of previous days appeared to have subsided. Reports on local radio in Ottawa said residents had had a good night’s sleep for the first time in over a week.

But a road blockade in Windsor, Ontario, formed on Monday afternoon by a group of anti-vaccine protesters shut down traffic crossing the Ambassador Bridge from Detroit. The bridge is the busiest crossing point on the Canadian-US border and critical to the automotive industry for the movement of parts, leading to concerns that a prolonged restriction could lead to factory closings.

The demonstrations in Ottawa started in January as a loosely organized convoy of truck drivers and protesters rumbled across the country en route to the capital to oppose the mandatory vaccination of truckers crossing the US-Canadian border. It soon attracted the support of other Canadians exhausted by nearly two years of pandemic restrictions.

On Sunday, after a weekend of boisterous demonstrations, authorities in Ottawa declared a state of emergency and said the police were overwhelmed. “We continue to employ all available officers, there are no days off,” the Ottawa police chief, Peter Sloly, said Monday. “This is not sustainable.”

The message at the heart of the protests — that in combating the pandemic, government has been overreaching for too long — has resonated far across Canada’s borders.

Donors have contributed millions of dollars meant for the Canadian protesters in online campaigns with hashtags, images and messages of support spreading across social media platforms.



