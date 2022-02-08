Justin Trudeau says trucker protest ‘has to stop,’ as court says no more honking

"It has to stop," he said, as officers worked to regain control of the capital, towing vehicles, seizing fuel and attempting to disband, what Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly has called a "siege" and an "unlawful" blockade.

"Canadians have the right to protest, to disagree with their government, and to make their voices heard. We'll always protect that right," Trudeau tweeted Monday, adding that protesters do not "have the right to blockade our economy, or our democracy, or our fellow citizens' daily lives."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the raucous “Freedom Convoy” protest by truckers and their supporters across the city of Ottawa “has to stop,” as a judge on Monday imposed a temporary ban on honking.

As big rigs and other vehicles continue to block crucial downtown arteries in Ottawa in protest of vaccine mandates, coronavirus restrictions and Trudeau - snarling traffic, blaring their horns and fraying residents' nerves - hundreds of tickets have been issued for "demonstration-related offenses." They include "excessive honking," driving in the wrong direction and having alcohol "readily available," police said.

At least 60 investigations into thefts, possible hate crimes and property damage have been launched, police have said. Numerous arrests "for mischief," have also been made, Ottawa police said Sunday after a state of emergency was declared by Mayor Jim Watson in the capital city.

Judge Hugh McLean of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice on Monday granted a temporary injunction to stop the protesters from honking their horns at all hours in a central area of Ottawa, which the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation described as "north of . . . the city's main east-west artery."

The injunction says that for 10 days, which started on Monday, "Freedom Convoy" participants cannot honk their horns as part of their protest against coronavirus vaccine mandates and Trudeau.

The injunction is part of a proposed class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of 21-year-old local resident Zexi Li against organizers of the "Freedom Convoy" and participants who, the suit claims, are harming those who live near their protest by "using air horns and train horns on their vehicles in a concerted manner as a protest tactic."

The suit alleges that the honking has caused Li "significant mental distress, suffering and torment," as well as other residents of "the six-block radius around the main protest streets."

According to local media, McLean said at the hearing on Monday where he granted the temporary injunction that the apparent harm caused to residents by the honking outweighed the protesters' right to air their grievances in that particular way.

"Tooting a horn is not an expression of any great thought I'm aware of," he said.

Videos posted on social media by locals and journalists showed a relatively quiet downtown Ottawa Monday night.

The protests, which kicked off last month as truckers and their supporters denounced coronavirus restrictions and vaccine mandates quickly snowballed into chaos - with roads blocked, national monuments defaced and angry calls for Trudeau to resign. Demonstrators also set up a blockade to disrupt the flow of goods through a crossing on the U.S.-Canada border.

Canada and the United States announced last year that they would require truck drivers entering their respective countries to be fully vaccinated. Canada implemented its measure Jan. 15, while the US requirement started on Jan. 22. Most cross-border trade between the two countries occurs over land.