In ‘Death on the Nile,’ it’s row, row, Poirot your boat

“Murder on the Orient Express” came out in 2017. The distance between Northern Ireland, c. 1969, and Egypt in 1937 is even greater than you might think. That movie was fun, if overstuffed. This one’s just overstuffed.

It’s a big week for Kenneth Branagh. He got three Oscar nominations on Tuesday: best director, best original screenplay, and best picture, all for “Belfast,” his winning if more than a mite slight autobiographical drama. Now comes “Death on the Nile,” Branagh’s second directorial go at Agatha Christie.

Kenneth Branagh in "Death on the Nile." Rob Youngson/20th Century Studios

Again Branagh plays Hercule Poirot, the Belgian detective with an ego almost as luxuriant as his mustache and a way with the English language that gives new meaning to the term creative nonfiction. Would that Peter Sellers were still alive, so that the accent of his Inspector Clouseau could go voix à voix with that of Branagh’s Poirot.

The movie begins with an origin story — you’d think Poirot was a Marvel character — explaining how he came to grow the mustache. Michael Green, who adapted “Orient Express,” adapted this, too. Can a movie that runs just a few minutes longer than two hours feel padded? “Death on the Nile” does. Further padding takes the form of Poirot having a love interest in his past and a sort-of love interest in his present. Already you can see Branagh’s uncomfortableness with the material, feeling the need to extend and inflate and rework.

Gal Gadot, left, and Emma Mackey in "Death on the Nile." Photo courtesy of 20th Century Studios/Associated Press

The inflation is most visible, literally, with the camerawork: tracking shots, overhead shots, even an underwater shot, and Steadicam galore. Being so overblown visually calls attention to how underdone the movie is dramatically.

After that origin story, we find Poirot in a London nightclub. Several characters are introduced. Or suspects, as the case might be. Christie’s books are usually referred to as mystery or detective novels. They could just as well be called several-suspect novels.

Annette Bening and Tom Bateman in "Death on the Nile." Rob Youngson/Photo by Rob Youngson

Performing at the club is an American singer (Sophie Okonedo), who’s managed by her niece (Letitia Wright). In attendance are the fabulously wealthy Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot), her old school chum Jackie (Emma Mackey), and Jackie’s fiancé (Armie Hammer). Is his fuzzy-caterpillar mustache jealous of Poirot’s?

Six weeks later, these characters all show up at Giza. So do a wealthy mother and son (Annette Bening and Tom Bateman), a French maid (Rose Leslie), a slightly shady financial adviser (Ali Fazal), an idealistic doctor (Russell Brand? yes, Russell Brand), and so on and so forth. A swanky river cruise ensues, with production values almost as overblown as the camerawork. A movie that pats itself on the back for how enlightened it is (color-blind casting, a lesbian couple on the cruise) seems oblivious to the contrast between all the swank and the glimpses of poverty along the shore. Go figure.

Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer in "Death on the Nile." Rob Youngson/Associated Press

Another contrast is more in the way of an oddity. Okonedo and Wright, who are British, affect American accents. Bening and Hammer, who are American, affect English ones. All do so quite capably. Gadot, who’s supposed to be veddy, veddy British, speaks in her usual Israeli-accented English.

Corpses start to accumulate, as do red herrings. “There are so many conflicting lies and jealousies it is like flies buzzing around me,” Poirot laments. Finally, mercifully, he gathers all zee suspects in zee ship’s lounge and reveals zee identity of zee kill-air. You know the drill — and, admittedly, knowing the drill is part of the pleasure.

From left: Ali Fazal, Letitia Wright, and Sophie Okonedo in "Death on the Nile." Rob Youngson/20th Century Studios

Okonedo and Bening fare best among the surprisingly lackluster cast. Gadot seems preening, which isn’t related her character. So does Hammer, which is. “Death on the Nile” was originally set to come out at the end of 2020. Then the pandemic happened, hence the delayed release. What also happened was the emergence of multiple accusations against Hammer, including an allegation of rape. He since has been dropped or withdrawn from several movie projects and a play. Will this be his last role?

★★

DEATH ON THE NILE

Directed by Kenneth Branagh. Written by Michael Green; adapted from the Agatha Christie novel. Starring Branagh, Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Sophie Okonedo, Letitia Wright. 127 minutes. At Boston theaters, Kendall Square, suburbs. PG-13 (violence, some bloody images, sexual material).

