Get set for season 3 of ‘My Brilliant Friend’

HBO has finally announced the return of “My Brilliant Friend,” the series based on Elena Ferrante’s Neapolitan novels. The third season, based on the third book in Ferrante’s series, “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” will premiere on Monday, Feb. 28.

I’m a big fan of the show, and relieved that HBO has stuck with it despite the lack of big buzz and Emmy nominations. About the complex friendship between two women, Elena and Lila, the gorgeously filmed Italian production turns their long relationship into an epic filled with tragedy, humor, love, and hatred. It also effectively reflects the mores and culture of the time periods in which it takes place. Margherita Mazzucco is charmingly interior as the intellectual Elena, and Gaia Girace makes Lila’s passion as hot and as cold as it needs to be.

If you’re looking for some picturesque drama, and you can cope with subtitles, give it a try. It’s smart and transporting. The new season will be set in the 1970s, with Lila leaving her abusive husband and working in a factory, while Elena publishes a successful novel.

