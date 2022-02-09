In ‘Inventing Anna,’ a con artist who isn’t easy to understand

I’m trying to come up with a metaphor to describe it — throw Russian, German, upspeak, and Minnie Mouse into a blender and press puree, or maybe lay a piece of schnitzel on a bed of kasha with a puff of cotton candy on top, or maybe get Marlene Dietrich to recite Maggie Smith’s punchiest lines from “Downton Abbey” — and failing miserably. The accent is its very own thing, a unique sound that, coming out of Garner’s mouth, takes some getting used to.

Advertisement

Garner plays Anna Sorokin, the twentysomething woman who, using the name Anna Delvey, conned members of New York’s wealthy elite into believing she was a German heiress and defrauded them. I YouTubed Sorokin, who was born in Russia and moved to Germany at 16, and found evidence that, despite its deep absurdity, Garner’s accent is in the ballpark, which helped me move forward.

And move forward you will; “Inventing Anna,” which premieres Friday on Netflix, is an entertaining if overlong look into the mind of a chic, haughty sociopath. The accent is unsettling, and mysterious, and fascinating, just like the woman employing it. I’m not sure the show — which is fictionalized — quite gets at what led Anna to commit her crimes, psychologically or otherwise. From a working-class background, she may have been bitterly rejecting her parents’ lot, or pining for the American Dream — but, while “Inventing Anna” toys with these and other possibilities, it doesn’t traffic in pat answers. It’s as slippery, in some ways, as its antihero.

From Shonda Rhimes, based on a 2018 New York magazine article by Jessica Pressler, the nine-episode show is structured as a kind of journalistic procedural. Anna Chlumsky plays Vivian, a writer at Manhattan magazine who’s reporting a piece on Anna despite her editor’s resistance. She’s trying to come back after a falsehood in an earlier article damaged her reputation, and with each new tidbit about Anna, she becomes more convinced she’s chasing a great story. We go to Riker’s with Vivian for her visits with Anna, who remains smug and demanding despite the jail couture. Anna is ultimately willing to talk, in her evasive way, because she likes attention and because Vivian brings her fancy underwear.

Advertisement

We also follow Vivian as she interviews Anna’s friends and victims, and we see the stories of their experiences with her unfold in flashbacks. Anna is the show’s constant, in all her self-invented glory, but the episodes spend plenty of time exploring her marks and how and why they fell for her. It’s a timely question: How is it that intelligent people become in thrall to phonies and lies? Some of the people she defrauded were financial whizzes, like Anthony Edwards’s Alan; others were super-rich super-snobs, like Kate Burton’s Nora, who rarely allow interlopers into their penthouses.

Julia Garner (left) as Anna Delvey and Anna Chlumsky as journalist Vivian Kent in "Inventing Anna." NICOLE RIVELLI/NETFLIX

And yet they lowered the drawbridge for Anna. Carefully deploying references to her rich father back in Germany, as well as bogus bank statements to support that lie, she duped them all. She affected entitlement, continental high fashion, and a superior knowledge about fine art, and she understood the importance of entrée when it comes to mistrustful Manhattan power brokers. She also exploited their greed. She was raising some $40 million to open an art club for the bored rich called the Anna Delvey Foundation, and she managed to create a sense of financial promise around it that piqued investors. At times, the script wryly nods to other high-profile cons, including the Fyre Festival folks and Martin Shkreli. There’s humor embedded in the show, certainly, but it’s not written as a satire so much as a musing on the strange facets of human nature.

Advertisement

“Inventing Anna” also spends time — perhaps more than necessary — on Vivian’s personal story. She’s pregnant and fighting to rehab her image, and the sardonic Chlumsky makes her both easy to root for and amusing. In a bit of poetic justice, she’s trying to reestablish her truth-telling credibility by catching a massive liar. Her supportive colleagues, journalists played by Terry Kinney, Anna Deavere Smith, and Jeff Perry, are the chorus behind her, cheering every time she comes up with some new bit of juicy information or another name of a famous person who got taken. Like the viewers, they’re spellbound by Anna’s audacity. After so much of Anna’s chilliness on the show, Vivian and her co-workers provide a welcome warmth.

Garner is, not surprisingly, fully up to the difficult task of portraying a person with no center, both for laughs and for drama. She is compelling throughout, as she expertly juggles Anna’s fearlessness, pomposity, moodiness, and, when it emerges, which it does, desperation.

INVENTING ANNA

Advertisement

Starring: Julia Garner, Anna Chlumsky, Kate Burton, Saamer Usmani, Anders Holm, Terry Kinney, Laverne Cox, Anna Deavere Smith, Tim Guinee, Donna Murphy

On: Netflix. Premieres Friday





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.