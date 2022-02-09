Mass. librarians launch the Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Award

“We saw that there was a space for … not only a state-level book award but a book award that the young adults of Massachusetts would have a hand in choosing,” said Larson, a librarian at Seekonk High School. “It is just a fantastic time to observe what’s going on in young adult literature.”

The Massachusetts Book Awards has a young adult category, and then there’s the Massachusetts Children’s Book Award, but for young adult readers, there’s really no dedicated book award within the state. There will be soon, though. High school librarians, educators, and friends Suzanne Larson and Barbara Fecteau founded the Massachusetts Teen Choice Book Award, and plan to announce its first winner in October.

After coming up with the idea last summer, Larson and Fecteau started putting together a committee of librarians from all over Massachusetts.

The 22 committee members have each agreed to read at least 10 young adult books published between 2020 and 2021 and to each nominate at least one book before the committee’s March meeting. (Larson said she based the committee’s bylaws on those of the Rhode Island Teen Book Award Committee.)

Larson is encouraging the librarians to look for nominees in all genres. “We’d love to see mystery, we’d love to see novel and verse, we’d love to see poetry, we’d love to see nonfiction,” she said.

“We’re calling our March meeting the bloodbath because that’s when we’re really going to have to decide what rises to the surface,” said Fecteau, a high school library media specialist in Beverly, “but there are certain books that everybody who reads them is like, ‘Holy cow, this is a great book.’”

Fecteau hopes that meeting will result in a list of about 10-25 books.

After the committee announces the nominees at the Massachusetts School Library Association conference in late March, the deciding process moves from the librarians to the students, Fecteau said.

“They’re so much more engaged when they know that their opinion is being heard,” Fecteau said.

Fecteau and Larson will spend the next few months promoting the nominees and getting the books onto Massachusetts schools’ summer reading lists. After tallying the students’ votes, they expect to announce the winner at the Massachusetts Library Systems’ annual Teen Summit in October.

Then they’ll start the process all over again for next year.

“[The] bottom line is promoting reading to young adults,” with books that teens say they like best, Larson said.

