Boston expands online ordering for federal food aid program

Nonprofit grocer Daily Table last week became the first independent store in Massachusetts where customers can use Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, benefits to order their groceries online for pick-up or delivery. Mayor Michelle Wu and District 7 City Councilor Tania Fernandes Anderson joined Daily Table staff at the store’s Roxbury location to announce the program last week.

Online grocery orders have exploded in popularity during the pandemic. But for people who use federal food aid money to pay for their groceries, buying online has been difficult.

Advertisement

The grocery store, which also has locations in Cambridge and Dorchester, aims to offer healthy and affordable food to communities most at need. After the pandemic left many SNAP participants unable to safely shop at grocery stores in person, Daily Table applied for federal approval to offer SNAP online. Following nearly a year and a half of waiting and adapting its website, Daily Table’s program was approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“During the pandemic, you’re working, a job, two jobs, three jobs, and trying to get to the grocery store, it’s hard,” said Michael Malmberg, Daily Table’s chief operating officer. “So we just wanted to make sure we’re democratizing that access to e-commerce and delivery that so many other folks in higher-up communities are taking for granted at this point.”

Nearly 1 million Massachusetts residents are enrolled in SNAP, a number that has grown more than 20 percent since before the pandemic, according to Project Bread, a Boston nonprofit working to address food shortages and hunger.

“We are still very much in a hunger crisis resulting from the COVID pandemic,” said Erin McAleer, Project Bread’s president and CEO. “SNAP is the most effective anti-hunger program we have in our country. It’s a program meant to expand during these economic downturns.”

Advertisement

Food insecurity hits families with children especially hard. As of December, more than one in five Massachusetts households struggled to afford food. Among Latino households, that number is one in four. And among Black households, one in three.

Massachusetts’ efforts to expand SNAP for online purchasing began in May 2020, when the program was rolled out at some larger grocers, such as Amazon, Stop & Shop and Walmart, amid a broad push towards online grocery shopping in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic. And since then, some $75 million has been spent.

But those large chain grocers are often not located in lower-income neighborhoods where many SNAP recipients live, and the program doesn’t typically cover delivery fees. Smaller and more local stores — like the Daily Table — were hampered by a slow-moving federal approval process and the challenges of finding an e-commerce platform that satisfies government standards, McAleer said.

“The unfortunate reality around SNAP is that it’s become political fodder, and that politicization of the issue has resulted in making this program difficult to access,” she said. “But it shouldn’t be so hard. People need to feed themselves and feed their kids, and they have this incredible program that can do it.”

Now they’ll be able to do it at Daily Table, and perhaps more stores like it soon.

Giving SNAP participants the option to use their EBT card for online orders at their local grocery store is an important tool to expand access to healthy, affordable food, said Mayor Wu.

Advertisement

“To have one of our own local nonprofits able to provide this service and continue growing throughout the city, bringing that access to every single resident, is a wonderful, wonderful opportunity,” she said.

Using federal coronavirus relief funds, the Wu administration dished out a $93,000 grant to Daily Table to cover delivery fees (SNAP benefits can only be used for food itself, not the actual delivery) and promotion of SNAP online through advertisements and outreach efforts. How long the program might last will depend on how much the service is used, Malmberg said, and if deliveries skyrocket Daily Table will look for additional ways to support the cost.

Daily Table is one of nine stores in Boston where residents can use Double Up Food Bucks, a program that gives SNAP participants 50 percent off fresh fruits and vegetables. While Daily Table is the first local grocer to allow customers to use SNAP benefits online, food access advocates like McAleer say Daily Table’s announcement could be a good omen for the future.

“It’s just taking a while to get federal approval around [SNAP online],” said McAleer. “I hope that this is a sign that we’ll see more approvals coming for more opportunities for people to use SNAP benefits.”

Annie Probert can be reached at annie.probert@globe.com.