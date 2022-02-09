Susan Collins becomes first Black woman, woman of color to lead Boston Federal Reserve Bank

Collins will join the Boston Fed in July from the University of Michigan, where she has been provost and executive vice president for academic affairs since 2020, the Boston Fed said Wednesday in a statement. She came to the university in 2007, serving for a decade as dean of of its Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

Susan M. Collins, an economist with extensive academic and government experience, has been selected as the next president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, the first Black woman and woman of color to lead one of the 12 regional Fed branches since the central bank system was created more than 100 years ago.

Her historic appointment caps a four-month search that began after the abrupt retirement of Eric Rosengren amid a controversy over his personal investment trading. With just two people of color currently running regional Fed banks in Atlanta and Minneapolis, the Boston Fed search committee pledged to consider a diverse pool of candidates.

“Dr. Collins brings the technical expertise and insight to contribute to policymaking and the leadership ability to head the organization,” said Christina Paxson, president of Brown University, chair of the Boston Fed’s board of directors, and the leader of the search committee.

“It is an honor and an inspiration to serve as the Boston Fed’s next president,” Collins, 63, said in the statement. “Throughout my career, I have been driven by a commitment to leveraging research, education, and public service to improve lives.”

Collins grew up in New York City but is no stranger to Boston. She graduated summa cum laude from Harvard University, where she later taught economics. She earned her Ph.D. at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She also worked in Washington in roles including senior staff economist at the President’s Council of Economic Advisers, professor at Georgetown University, senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, and visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund.

According to the Boston Fed, Collins’ published research has focused on topics that include the drivers of economic growth, currency exchange rates and their ties to economic performance, and the implications of global integration for US labor markets.

After taking office, Collins will be a voting member of the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee in 2022. The committee is expected to raise interest rates at least three times this year, starting at its March meeting, in a bid to cool down inflation.

Rosengren stepped down at the end of September, citing a deteriorating kidney condition. His announcement came a few weeks after a watchdog group called Better Markets called on Rosengren and Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan to resign after they disclosed trades made last year when the Fed was taking extraordinary steps to prop up the economy and financial markets. The trades were included in the financial disclosure forms filed each year by top Fed officials.

Rosengren and Kaplan, who retired in the same week, said their trading followed all Fed guidelines.

Kenneth Montgomery, formerly the Boston Fed’s first vice president and chief operating officer, has been serving as interim president during the search for Rosengren’s successor. He will remain at the bank.

Collins will oversee the Boston Fed’s monetary policy and economic research, its operational role in the US financial payments system, bank supervision, and community development. The bank has 1,215 employees and its district covers all of New England except for Fairfield County in Connecticut.

She will serve the rest of the current five-year president’s term that runs through the end of February 2026. At that time she would be considered for reappointment. Regional Fed presidents initially appointed after age 55 are eligible to serve up to 10 years in office.

Collins, whose parents came to the United States from Jamaica, became a US citizen in 1997. She is married to Dr. Donald R. Vereen Jr., who trained at Harvard and Tufts Universities and at Boston area medical institutions. They have two adult children.

