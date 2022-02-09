Wynn cuts size of entertainment venue across from Encore

Wynn Resorts has scaled back plans for its Everett entertainment venue after rival theater operators complained that the project would run afoul of the state’s 2011 casino gambling law. Joseph Delaney, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission’s chief of community affairs, said in an e-mail on Tuesday that Wynn’s development, planned for a site across Broadway from its Encore Boston Harbor casino, would include a 999-seat venue now, down from an original plan for 1,800 seats. The development would also include 20,000 square feet of restaurant space, a 2,310-space parking garage, and a pedestrian bridge over Broadway. The state’s 2011 law bars performance spaces with between 1,000 and 3,500 seats from being built in casinos. Other venue operators said Wynn’s original development plan would be in conflict with that law, while the company had said the 1,800-seat option was fine because the venue would not be on the actual casino property. Aside from removing the question about the 1,000-seat threshold, Wynn officials said reducing the number of seats will help ensure the venue is booked more frequently, particularly for midweek shows, and improve the aesthetics of the space. Even with the downscaling of the events space, the gaming commission still needs to determine whether this development across the street should be considered part of the casino, and thus subject to the agency’s oversight. Wynn is scheduled to present its new plans to the commission on Thursday, and a public hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 28. — JON CHESTO

Brightcove gets a new CEO

Brightcove, a Boston video technology company, on Wednesday named former ViacomCBS senior executive Marc DeBevoise as its new chief executive, replacing Jeff Ray, who announced his retirement in October. DeBevoise will assume his role on March 28, and will be paid $500,000 in base salary this year, SEC documents show. That goes up to $550,000 in 2023, and $600,000 in 2024. Currently, DeBevoise is the vice chairman and president of Argus Capital Corp, a special-purpose acquisition company focused on media, entertainment, and sports investments. DeBevoise will remain in that role while running Brightcove. He joins Brightcove, which creates a video technology platform using a software-as-a-service model, after substantial experience in the media sector. Previously, he was the chief digital officer of ViacomCBS, CEO and president of CBS Interactive, and a senior leader at Starz and NBCUniversal. As the company’s chief executive, Debevoise wants to sell Brightcove’s platform to a wider array of companies, big and small. He said most firms will need video solutions in the future, and might not prefer using services like YouTube or Vimeo. (Currently, the company counts BBC, Al Jazeera, and the Ford Motor Co. as customers.) “All companies are going to need to use video to engage audiences,” he said in an interview. “Once you get serious about it … that’s where [you’ll] turn to somebody like us.” — PRANSHU VERMA

Inari gets to patents for gene-edited seeds

Agtech startup Inari is a step closer to developing less expensive drought- and weed-resistant seeds. The Cambridge-based company received two US patents for gene-edited corn and soybean seeds with insect and weed protection that’s similar to traditional GMOs. A growing planet has farmers continually pushing for higher yields, and farmers say the GMO crops made famous by Monsanto have helped. But many consumers dislike that technique, and it’s expensive to bring to market. Gene editing, which changes genes directly, promises a more palatable, cheaper method of achieving yield-boosting plants. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Brexit brought higher costs, red tape, and border snags, watchdog finds

Britain’s departure from the European Union has brought higher costs, more red tape, and border delays for businesses, and not yet delivered promised benefits, a public spending watchdog said Wednesday. A day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson appointed a “Brexit opportunities” minister, Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee said that the “only detectable impact” of Brexit so far has been to increase burdens on businesses. Britain left the European Union’s vast single market for goods and services on Dec. 31, 2020. Most trade remains tariff-free, but Brexit has brought a host of new customs checks and other barriers to previously frictionless trade. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Tesla recalling vehicles because of faulty windshield defrosters

Tesla is recalling nearly 27,000 vehicles in the United States because the cabin heating systems may not defrost the windshield quickly enough, cutting visibility and increasing the risk of a crash. The latest in a series of recent recalls covers certain 2021 and 2022 Models 3, S, and X, and some 2020 through 2022 Model Y vehicles. Documents posted Wednesday say the electric vehicle maker will send out an online software update to fix the issue. The recall is the 14th done by Tesla since January 2021, according to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration records. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

Solar storm pushes SpaceX’s latest fleet out of orbit

SpaceX’s newest fleet of satellites is tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm. Up to 40 of the 49 small satellites launched last week have either reentered the atmosphere and burned up, or are on the verge of doing so, the company said in an online update Tuesday night. SpaceX said a geomagnetic storm last Friday made the atmosphere denser, which increased the drag on the Starlink satellites, effectively dooming them. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

DoorDash to offer loans to restaurants

DoorDash, the United States’ biggest meal-delivery service, is launching a financing arm to offer business loans to restaurants on its app. With DoorDash Capital, merchants will be able to apply for financing to fund business operations such as purchasing equipment, paying rent, hiring, and payroll, the San Francisco-based company said on Wednesday. DoorDash Capital will determine a repayment structure based on a restaurant’s revenue. Eligible merchants can view cash advance offers within the app and can accept terms without additional paperwork or an impact to their credit scores. Funds will be disbursed in as little as one to two business days. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Amazon to be treated like any other grocery retailer in Britain

Britain’s antitrust regulator has designated Amazon as a grocery retailer, subjecting the online retail giant to the same rules followed by UK supermarket chains, such as Tesco. The Groceries Supply Code of Practice prohibits companies from making changes to supply contracts at short notice, and requires retailers to give appropriate notice if they no longer want to use a supplier, and demand reasons for ending contracts. It means that Amazon could now face a fine of as much as 1 percent of its UK revenue if it’s deemed to have mistreated vendors. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Maersk had its best year yet in 2021

The world’s biggest shipping company said Wednesday that 2021 was its most profitable year yet, with Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk bringing in $18.7 billion as surging demand from a rebounding global economy led to supply chain logjams. Profits before taxes soared last year from $3.3 billion in 2020, while 2021 revenue came in at $61.8 billion, up from $40 billion. CEO Søren Skou said that “exceptional market conditions led to record-high growth and profitability.” — ASSOCIATED PRESS