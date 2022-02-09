Some fans grumble that one of the Boston SmartLess Live shows ‘was a swing and a miss’

“I’m officially starting the [SmartLess] boston 9pm support group,” tweeted one audience member after the Boch Center show. “We all went through [a] tragic event tonight and we need each other.”

But some ticket holders left the 9 p.m. show unamused.

Fans from around the country came to Boston Friday for the SmartLess Tour Live, hosted by actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett — an in-person version of their hilarious and highly successful podcast, “SmartLess.”

So what happened? Instead of bringing out an A-list celebrity or high-profile comedian — like, say, Conan O’Brien, who surprised the audience during the 6 p.m. show Friday — the trio welcomed a celebrated MIT professor to the stage.

Advertisement

Apparently, his topic of discussion — artificial intelligence — was not what the comedy crowd had in mind.

Many ticket holders called the 9 p.m. guest, physicist Max Tegmark, a “nice guy,” but pointed out that the live podcast was supposed to be, you know, funny.

“Just a 1 hour talk with a professor,” another person posted on Twitter. “No music from Sean, no fun guests, nothing extra. My wife and I flew from Atlanta.”

Another ticket holder tweeted, “Guys I love you and your podcast” but the late Boston show “felt off brand.”

Friday’s weather didn’t help. A wintery mix of frozen rain and sleet made for unpleasant travel conditions, keeping many at home.

In addition to Boston, the SmartLess Tour Live scheduled stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Madison, Wisc., and Los Angeles on a limited run through Feb. 12.

On Saturday at the 6 p.m. show in Brooklyn, David Letterman was the surprise guest, followed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bradley Cooper at the 10 p.m. show.

Advertisement

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker.