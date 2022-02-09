I caught COVID from my boyfriend’s sister. And now she’s mad at me!

About six months ago I moved in with my boyfriend “Joe” and his sister “Sue.” We got along until Sue got COVID. I was not told about her positive test, and when I overheard Joe talking to her about it, I was mocked for telling them I was disappointed they didn’t tell me. All my requests for precautionary measures were met with hostility. Joe and I both got sick. Since then I have been trying to make amends and have conversations that don’t involve eye rolls and scoffs from her. I don’t want to complain to Joe and put him in the middle. How can I talk to her so she would want to listen, understand, and not get defensive?

Advertisement

Anonymous / San Francisco

There is no way to make people want to listen and understand you when they are determined not to. Our country wouldn’t be in the mess it’s in if there were.

But why, for all that’s holy, are you trying to “make amends” with someone who gave you COVID through carelessness and lack of consideration? For that matter, how? What is even your script for this? “I’m sorry I was concerned about my health and the possibility of transmission to others”? “I’m sorry I implied you were contagious when you were contagious”?

Sue is behaving abominably here, and the only sliver of hope I can offer you is that somehow she knows, deep down, that she has been a Bad Dog, and whenever you try to “make amends” she’s reminded of her own bad behavior and lashes out barking and snarling. If this is the case, if you drop the subject entirely, you may return to your earlier cordiality. But now you know what kind of person Sue is. Don’t fool yourself about that. Some people we have relationships with, and some people we manage relationships with. Sue just slotted herself into Column #2 for life.

Advertisement

But enough about Sue, let’s talk about Joe. Joe, who knew his sister had tested positive for COVID and did not tell you. Joe, who did not enforce boundaries on his sister. Joe, whom you are using the passive voice to protect. Joe, who doesn’t seem to give a beaver’s dam about your health or emotional well-being. Joe, whom you do not want to put in the middle. Here’s a secret, Anonymous: When there is conflict with an in-law, the significant other is supposed to be in the middle. That’s how it works. When the conflict is between your family of origin and your partner, you do not get to be Switzerland. A decent person stands up for their partner and handles the heavy in-law-related conflict and diplomacy for them. Tell Joe how you feel and hold him accountable for his role in this, and stop apologizing to Sue for getting her COVID. And for yourself, maybe look into some coaching or workbooks on assertiveness. Good luck!

Miss Conduct is Robin Abrahams, a writer with a PhD in psychology.