Angelique Kidjo’s music and her mission to empower women

She’s one of TIME Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021, one of the BBC’s 100 most inspiring and influential women of 2020, among CNN’s 2019 list of Africa’s Biggest Music Stars. Harvard named her a 2018 Jazz Master.

How one person could have done so much is almost unbelievable.

She performed for Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration. Opened for the Rolling Stones. Sold-out Carnegie Hall. Performed at the 2011 Nobel Peace Prize ceremony, the 2021 Tokyo Olympic Games. And more.

Now she’s speaking with Rhode Island students on Feb. 14 during a virtual education residency presented by FirstWorks, a Providence-based nonprofit arts organization.

Education has been at the heart of Kidjo’s mission.

Most recently, the UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador was named a 2022 Forbes 50 over 50, in part for Batonga, her charity foundation aimed at supporting women’s entrepreneurship efforts and girls’ education.

“If someone had told me when I started singing that all this would happen, I’d say, ‘What have you been smoking?’” she said with a laugh. “For real.”

Down-to-earth and warm, Kidjo speaks with an almost child-like enthusiasm. She jokes often, and they are almost always followed by a long laugh — not a chuckle but a deep belly laugh that comes from somewhere real.

Angelique Kidjo performs In Concert at Carnegie Hall on Nov. 05, 2021 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty

Born in Ouidah, Benin in West Africa in 1960, Kidjo was one of 10 children, and one of three girls. Her father played a powerful role in her life — especially in the belief that she deserved to be educated, just like her brothers, and that she should leave her home country to pursue a singing career rather than sing propaganda songs for a dictatorship, she says.

“When I won my first Grammy, my father was really sick at that time. On his dying bed, he say, ‘Tell me: What is a Grammy?” and I explained,” Kidjo said in a recent interview. “I wish he was here to see what he allowed me to do by letting me be who I am. He has given me strength. He told me don’t let anyone define you by your gender. Intelligence has no gender.”

These are lessons Kidjo aims to impact with Batonga, helping women become more financially independent.

I caught up with Kidjo, 61, recently for a wide-ranging interview ahead of her virtual talk with Providence area high school students. She plans to focus her discussion on environmental justice and life pathways. The FirstWorks Arts Education program also includes a free Virtual Learning Series.

Q: You recorded your latest album, “Mother Earth,” in quarantine.

Kidjo: Oh yeah, oh my God. Otherwise I’d go crazy. Otherwise I’d have a divorce, because I’d be in the hair of my husband so much. [laughs] It was good to do that, because you have no deadline. It was a sense of freedom I hadn’t felt in a long time.

Q: You have a few powerful message songs on here — “Dignity,” with Nigerian singer/activist Yemi Alade, is about police brutality.

Kidjo: I never thought I’d see the youth in Africa in the streets standing up for more justice. I think it’s a movement that started and is not going to stop, because they’re more aware of what is going on. [With] the internet, the world becomes smaller. I think what happened with George Floyd has impacted the movement in Nigeria. The song is about dignity of the police and dignity of the people. We need to respect one another. We can’t have any respect without dignity. We have to make ourselves heard.

Q: Climate change is also a theme on the album.

Kidjo: Every time I see a flood or fire in California, anywhere, I mean, my heart breaks. We are part of the earth. If the earth is hurting, we are hurting, too. The earth, she needs some help.

People have power to start this change. This is the only one earth we have. Not paying attention to that, to me, is criminal. Is criminal to deny justice to earth.

Q: Your own personal journey is so incredible. You left Benin because you were going to have to sing for propaganda if you stayed?

Kidjo: Yeah, I can’t sing for political party. My father had told me this since I was a kid. When the dictatorship arrived in Benin, one of the first things they attacked was culture. Because when you are free to listen to any kind of music you want, you can defy political dictatorship, because it gives you the strength to stand.

All the musicians in Benin was asked to sing, “Ready for the revolution, the fights continue” every song. I’m like: Hell no. I’m not fighting nobody. I didn’t ask for revolution. I don’t want to fight anybody. I don’t want anybody to be hurt. If I sing that, I will side with you in the horror and the violence you are inflicting upon all of us. I don’t care, you can put me in jail, you can kill me, I don’t care.

The only time I was forced, due to the circumstances, to sing for [a] head of state, I’m like: If this is what singing means — that you feel so dirty that you take 10 showers and still feel dirty — I ain’t doing this.

I said, “I can’t stay here. Dad, you know me, I’ll speak up my mind and I’ll be killed. You can be guarantee of that.” My father say, “We taught you to speak up your mind. So can you be patient for a year? We can gather the money to buy the plane ticket.”

It took a year for my parents to gather the money and send me. We didn’t tell anybody. Even the neighbors don’t know. Because that’s the thing about dictatorships — trust broken between the 75 million members and beyond. You have no more friends. That’s what dictatorships do. They isolate you to be able to manipulate you and to kill you anytime. Because no one can speak up to save you.

Q: Wow. So you left at 23 for France. When did you start singing?

Kidjo: Since I was 6. Wow, it was fun. The first time I went on stage, it was dark, there was no light in the room, only a spotlight in my face. I started singing, thinking that the hall was empty. Then people start clapping. And I’m like, “Really? Oh no, people saw me do this?” My mom said, “Go back and take the applause.” I said, “No I ain’t going back!” For the first time in my life I can hear my skeleton going ka-ka-ka-ka-ka-ka.

Q: [laughs] Right.

Kidjo: I’m like, “Man, who is insane enough to do this crazy stuff? Being on stage?” The next day I woke up and said to my mom, “I want to do it again.” [laughs] I was hooked.

Q: That’s awesome. But when you got older, you had a tough time — you’ve said if a girl was singing on stage, people called her a prostitute.

Kidjo: Oh yeah. Oh my God. I take for granted the education my parents gave me and the freedom they gave me to speak up freely at home, and to be whoever I wanted to be. And it’s not the case for everybody.

When you’re a woman, if you’re married, you’re respected. If you’re doing something else — a job or a career — it’s hard. I’ve been working on this issue with UNICEF, and through my foundation — to empower women financially.

When I was singing at 6, people find it cute. Once puberty kick in, I was seen as a marriageable girl with no business on stage. When I turned 12, that’s when they started calling me prostitute. If you’re a young girl singing, you’re a prostitute. If you’re a young boy, they call you junkie.

Q: You were one of 10 kids, and one of three girls. For your dad, it was just as important for girls to go to school.

Kidjo: Oh yeah. He would not allow anyone to tell him, “We found a guy, a good family, he would marry your daughter.” He said, “My kids are not merchandise.” He saved us from early marriage, that’s for sure.

When I got to high school, the bullying started. The boys think my place was not in school, that primary education was good enough for me. My father’s take is: everyone needs to be educated.

Q: What music influenced you growing up?

Kidjo: So many music. My father took a loan to buy all the instruments. Here I am coming back from school and boxes in the courtyard. I’m like, “What is that?” My brother said, “Don’t touch it! You’re too curious, don’t poke it!” I said, “I want to know what it is!” He said, “It’s instrument.” I said, “What kind of instrument is that? I’m curious, man.”[laughs]

All the sound that I had on the albums — suddenly I’m like, “Oh that sounds like a guitar.” I didn’t know what it was before. That’s how I started being influenced by more and more music.

Q: So what is Benin like for women now, if they wanted to be a musician?

Kidjo: Well, it’s difficult. Not only in my country. The misogyny is still out there. It’s gonna take a long time for it to go away. [But] we’ve made so much progress against child marriage. That’s one thing I witnessed. After primary education, [the girls in my class said: see you in high school] and then they never showed up. Later, you see them with kids. They’re so ashamed, they don’t want to talk to anyone. You call them and they turn their back and walk away because their future had been crushed by the choice made for them by their parents. That’s one reason I have my foundation: to give another alternative to child marriage and child pregnancy. It’s heartbreaking.

Q: Wow. What do you think your life would be like if you hadn’t gotten into music?

Kidjo: I’d be a grandmother, or I wouldn’t even be here. I mean, you see woman of 30 years who look 60 because their bodies carried babies too quick. Every time I go meet women in the market or villages, you look in their eyes and see the endless possibility that has been crushed. The smartness that is crushed. That is heartbreaking. Some men think women aren’t intelligent enough to make their own choices.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. She tweets @laurendaley1.