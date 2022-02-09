Bank robbed in Cambridge; dye pack with money explodes as suspect flees

Police were called to Brattle Square at 1:06 p.m. to a bank robbery, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge Police.

Cambridge police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon and a search is underway for a suspect, police said.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect for a bank robbery in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon.

Warnick said the suspect passed a note to a teller requesting money, then he fled and a dye pack with the stolen money exploded nearby. No weapons were seen, he said.

Warnick declined to give an exact amount of cash or name the bank where the robbery occurred.

He said the dye pack was found and some money was recovered at University Road.

Advertisement

State Police, the FBI’s Regional Bank Robbery Task Force, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also responded and are involved in the investigation, Warnick said.

Police said officers were actively searching the area and are looking to speak with anyone with more information.

“The community can call 617-349-3300 or text anonymous tips to 847411 with any information,” police said. “Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.”

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.