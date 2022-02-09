Bank robbed in Cambridge; dye pack with money explodes as suspect flees

Cambridge police are investigating a bank robbery Wednesday afternoon and a search is underway for a suspect, police said.
Police were called to Brattle Square at 1:06 p.m. to a bank robbery, said Jeremy Warnick, a spokesman for Cambridge Police.
Warnick said the suspect passed a note to a teller requesting money, then he fled and a dye pack with the stolen money exploded nearby. No weapons were seen, he said.
Warnick declined to give an exact amount of cash or name the bank where the robbery occurred.
He said the dye pack was found and some money was recovered at University Road.
Advertisement
State Police, the FBI’s Regional Bank Robbery Task Force, and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority also responded and are involved in the investigation, Warnick said.
Police said officers were actively searching the area and are looking to speak with anyone with more information.
“The community can call 617-349-3300 or text anonymous tips to 847411 with any information,” police said. “Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message.”
Officers are actively searching the area and seeking to speak with anyone who may have information. Call 617-349-3300 or text anonymous tips to 847411. Begin your text with TIP650 and then type your message. #CambMA— Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) February 9, 2022
Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com.