Mayor Wu announces three buses will be free for two years starting in March

“We know that public transit is a public good and it should be funded that way,” Wu said at a news conference.

Boston and the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority have reached an agreement to make the three bus routes fare-free for riders for two years starting next month, Mayor Michelle Wu and MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said. Boston will reimburse the MBTA for the lost fare revenue on those three buses using $8 million for COVID-19 relief the city received from the federal government.

Riders of the 23, 28, and 29 buses that run through Mattapan, Dorchester, and Roxbury will not be charged any fares starting in March, officials announced Wednesday.

Riders of the 23, 28, and 29 buses are primarily people of color who have low incomes, according to a 2019 report from LivableStreets, a public transportation advocacy group. The routes travel along or intersect with Blue Hill Avenue, where the city plans to install center-running bus lanes.

The 28 bus has been free for riders since late August, when Boston began reimbursing the T for fare revenue under former mayor Kim Janey, and has seen ridership skyrocket. The 28 has recovered 91 percent of its pre-COVID weekday ridership, according to the most recent data available from the state’s Department of Transportation, while the entire MBTA bus system has recovered just 60 percent.

Eliminating fares can boost ridership and also make bus service more reliable by allowing people to board through all doors and cutting down on the time buses spend at stops, transit experts say.

Wu, who campaigned on making public transportation free starting with buses, requested the funds for the pilot program from city council on her first full day in office and intended to start free service on the three routes in January. But concerns about whether the MBTA and the city needed to conduct a formal equity analysis to comply with a Federal Transit Administration rule pushed the start date back.

Representatives from the city and the MBTA met with the FTA last month to sort out the details and got the green light to move forward.

Other cities and towns are interested in reimbursing the T for bus fares. In a joint letter to the agency last month, elected officials from 15 Massachusetts municipalities urged Poftak to make it easier for them to create fare-free bus lines.

Boston isn’t the only place where people are riding the bus for free. The Worcester Regional Transit Authority first eliminated fares on its bus routes in March 2020. Last year, the agency’s board voted to extend fare-free service through the end of 2022. Also last year, Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority’s advisory board unanimously approved eliminating fares across its fixed-route bus system for two years starting March 1 using federal COVID-19 relief funds.

