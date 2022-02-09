In Boston’s District 4, new councilor Brian Worrell wrestles with police reform questions

For 40 minutes on a recent Friday evening, Worrell skipped through the political minefield of police reform, avoiding blanket indictments, opting for measured and nuanced responses instead.

He was seated in Pollo Lounge and Grill, a no-frills mom-and-pop in Bowdoin-Geneva, a part of Dorchester that is no stranger to brutal street violence and the police response to such bloodshed. Worrell, a 38-year-old real estate broker who is the new councilor for District 4, didn’t order food but recommended a half-chicken with rice meal, along with some specialty sauces.

Worrell represents one of the city’s most diverse districts, with more than 90 percent residents of color, yet he also received the backing of the city’s largest police union in his campaign last year. It’s a dichotomy that comes amid a police reform discourse filled with uncompromising talking points. Yet his views on police reform, and the delicate political balance they strike, point to the complexities of the debate that often get lost or ignored in the public debate.

Yes, he acknowledged, changes to the city’s law enforcement must happen, but he also conceded that public safety continues to be a legitimate concern for residents of the district. Gun violence remains a reality, as does poverty. The city’s first homicide of 2022, the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old, occurred in District 4, which includes a sizable chunk of Dorchester, a swath of Mattapan, and smaller parts of Roslindale and Jamaica Plain. Statistics from local police stations show that shootings are a regular occurrence for some neighborhoods.

Roughly 80,000 residents live in District 4, more than 60 percent of whom identify as Black, according to an analysis of census data from the Boston Planning and Development Agency. Of the district’s nearly 26,000 households, about 5,000 live on less than $15,000 a year, according to the BPDA.

Worrell may be a freshman councilor, but he is already adept at the political art of avoiding being painted into a policy corner. He deflected inquiries about potential reform-minded changes to the city’s police union contracts, all of which are expired. Mayor Michelle Wu campaigned on a promise to seek changes to such agreements as a way to realize substantive police reform.

Worrell, in a follow-up phone interview, said he will closely review the contracts “and make an informed decision when it becomes time to vote” but made sure to sidestep making any commitments to specific changes.

While some Boston councilors have favored hiring hundreds more officers, Worrell would not say if he wants that to happen. Instead, he chose to advocate for further diversifying BPD, adding that he wants “a greater focus on community-based policing.”

He wants the department to better reflect the communities it serves. It’s a theme he repeatedly returned to. “We’re not where we want to be, but we could keep on making steps in that right direction,” he said.

Worrell is the first Black man to serve on the council since Tito Jackson in 2017. He won his council spot fairly handily in what was his first political contest, defeating Evandro C. Carvalho, garnering 61 percent of the vote in the process. One of the starkest divides between the two candidates was on policing, with Carvalho framing himself as the more reform-minded candidate.

Worrell, however, is supportive of a litany of police reforms. He favors alternative responses not involving police to certain mental health and substance use crises. Last month, he formally requested Boston police publicly release an update on the status of the disciplinary action against any of the department’s officers who were at the attack on the Capitol in Washington, D.C., a year ago.

When asked if BPD should do away with its controversial gang database — which critics consider racially unjust, with little proof it helps police reduce violent crime — Worrell chewed it over, and offered his take after a long pause. “Yes, the way it’s constructed now, it doesn’t work.”

In a questionnaire last year, Worrell said he supported ending information sharing between Boston police and federal immigration authorities, expressed support for the district attorney’s do-not-prosecute list for certain offenses, indicated he would support a reallocation of 10 percent of Boston police’s budget, and thought that white supremacist sympathies were a problem within the department.

But he did not support a hard overtime cap for individual officers, nor did he back safe consumption sites for hard-drug use — positions that more progressive colleagues have taken.

Boston Councilor Brian Worrell walked into City Hall. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Another dividing line in his council campaign last year was Worrell’s endorsement from the city’s largest police union, the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, which represents about 1,600 officers. It’s a labor group that publicly tangled with Worrell’s predecessor.

Certainly, the BPPA endorsed other council candidates in 2021, including Worrell’s current colleagues Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy, Frank Baker, and Ed Flynn. Those councilors are all white; Worrell was the only council candidate of color to receive the endorsement from that union among those who advanced to the general election.

Worrell, who has a cousin on Boston police, suggested the backing of police officers in the Massachusetts Association of Minority Law Enforcement Officers, or MAMLEO, was crucial in landing him the endorsement. “I ran on collaboration, working with everyone, bringing everyone to the table,” he said of the BPPA’s support. “I feel like that’s what this time needs.”

Jeff Lopes, a Boston police detective who is president of MAMLEO, described Worrell as a collaborator who is willing to have uncomfortable conversations about policing. Worrell is someone “who understands there needs to be reform in policing, but acknowledges that policing is needed,” Lopes said.

However, many police critics in the city’s political circles view law enforcement unions as serious obstacles to reform. For them, a BPPA endorsement is a nonstarter.

Darnell Williams, former head of the Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts, recently noted, “If that endorsement predicates silence, then that’s going to be a problem for the community.”

But Joyce Ferriabough Bolling, a local political consultant who grew up in Mattapan, said that as a Black man, Worrell knows what needs to change when it comes to policing. “I don’t think he’s going to kowtow because he has the police union support,” she said.

Paul “Notorious VOG” Parara, a local radio host, said many residents of areas like District 4 have a straightforward goal when it comes to policing that doesn’t necessarily entail a desire to “defund” the police, as some police critics have called for doing, even as the definition of what that means is not universal.

“People want police not to kill Black people,” Parara said. “I’m saying it as simplistic as possible.”

“In that particular district, Black males have had some real hard experiences with policing,” Parara said. “There’s a lot of opportunity for him to do some good work there.”

Worrell’s election could be viewed as a signifier of the complexities of the politics of police reform and the public’s attitudes toward the subject. Kevin Wozniak, a sociology professor at UMass Boston, said in an e-mail, “the majority of public opinion polls I have seen conducted across the U.S. over the past few years consistently find that only a minority of Black Americans supports ‘defunding’ the police.

“The majority sentiment among Black Americans is that they want to experience just, fair, and equitable policing in their communities. Basically, they want to be policed in the same way that wealthy White communities are policed,” he said.

In the Bowdoin-Geneva eatery, Worrell made a similar point, drawing from his life experience. From kindergarten onward, he attended school in the Boston suburbs — first Lincoln, then Sudbury, via the METCO program. He said that experience showed him how police handled situations differently in those towns compared with his native Dorchester.

“One kid is getting driven home, one kid is getting locked up, one kid gets a record, one kid is getting a talking-to,” he said.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.