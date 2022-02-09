‘Completely blindsided’: Tewksbury home evacuates seniors after citing disputed emergency order

“I was absolutely shocked,” said Suny, who was sick with COVID-19 at the time and unable to rush to the side of her mother, who has severe dementia. “She’s been through a lot, and this is just awful.”

The call came not from Wood Haven, a Tewksbury memory care home, but from a facility in Burlington that had room to take her in.

Ann Suny was “completely blindsided” by a phone call on Jan. 17 alerting her that her 84-year-old mother would have to be moved out of Wood Haven Senior Living where water pipes had burst.

Ann Suny with her mother, Sue Frost, in her room at Stonebridge. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Two days later, her mother, Sue Frost, was relocated to the Burlington assisted living center. When she arrived, Suny said, her wedding ring was lost and some of her meds were missing. Her furniture came two weeks later. Frost, who’s in hospice care, was one of 32 residents uprooted from their Tewksbury home in late January after they and their families were told the town’s fire department had ordered an evacuation.

Now, a dispute has emerged over whether such an order was given. Wood Haven’s managers say a fire lieutenant told them verbally that residents should vacate, but the Tewksbury fire chief denies that and says there was room for displaced residents in an undamaged wing of the building. The chief, backed by state officials, later told Wood Haven to back off its claim of an evacuation order. But by then, dozens of residents had already been sent to live in other facilities.

Advertisement

The Wood Haven Senior Living memory care home in Tewksbury. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

While the chain of events remains in contention, the hasty evacuation of Wood Haven in the dead of winter reflects the troubled state of a senior care industry dogged by building deficiencies, underinvestment, and management upheaval amid the worst pandemic in a century.

For family members, it was just the latest in a string of indignities that have befallen loved ones in Massachusetts long-term care, who’ve endured lockdowns, staff shortages, and waves of deadly coronavirus outbreaks throughout the health crisis of the past two years.

Advertisement

“The pandemic brought to light issues that were there for years on staffing, quality of care, and building problems,” said Arlene Germain, policy director for Massachusetts Advocates for Nursing Home Reform.

And it’s affected the most vulnerable residents at senior care sites.

Sue Frost at Stonebridge, after being moved from Wood Haven Senior Living in Tewksbury. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

Frost, a retired school nurse, grew flowers and vegetables and refinished antiques during much of her life in upstate New York. After her husband died, she came to live with her daughter Ann in North Reading. When her dementia worsened, she moved into assisted living in Andover. Then, early last year, Frost had a fall, and after a stint in rehab, her daughter decided she would get better care at Wood Haven.

“It was small and had a nice community feel,” Suny recalled.

Frost moved to the Tewksbury memory care home last May. But unbeknownst to her family, the operation was faltering.

A month after her move, the state’s Executive Office of Elder Affairs, which had cited Wood Haven for building deficiencies, placed it under a “corrective action” plan, suspending new admissions. At the time, the 50-bed facility had only 36 residents. By December, the company that owns the Tewksbury property, Tewksbury Living Group, had fallen behind on payments to a Miami lender, and a US District Court judge in Boston appointed a receiver to take over Wood Haven’s management.

Advertisement

It’s difficult for outsiders, and even for residents and their families, to understand who’s in charge of senior care facilities like Wood Haven because of their complicated legal structure involving multiple and often affiliated property owners and operators, many based out of state.

Wood Haven was marketed as a Meridian Senior Living home. Meridian, a national chain based in Bethesda, Md., announced in 2019 it had acquired the Tewksbury facility in a joint venture with Esplanade Capital. But last week, a Meridian spokeswoman said her company had operated the memory care home under contract with its owner until it went into receivership at the end of last year. The listed property owner, Tewksbury Living Group, shares an address with Meridian partner’s Esplanade.

Following the December federal court hearing, Paul Valentine, senior managing partner at KCP Advisory Group in Billerica, was named Wood Haven’s receiver, effective Jan 1. He hired Plymouth-based Eisenstein Flaherty & Associates as property managers. Last Wednesday, they announced Wood Haven, where only three residents still live, would close May 4, meeting the 90-day notice requirement mandated by state law.

Valentine said he and the property managers were working last month to address building deficiencies, such as doors that didn’t open properly and cameras that didn’t work correctly, when the water sprinkler system broke, pipes burst, and part of the ceiling caved in one wing.

When fire inspectors arrived, “there was water damage everywhere,” Valentine said. “It was starting to smell bad. We had to relocate a lot of people within the building.” Valentine said a fire lieutenant told members of his team to evacuate residents as soon as possible, setting off a rush to place residents in new homes. “We were moving as quickly as we could because we thought we had an evacuation order,” he said.

Advertisement

But on Jan. 25, more than a week after fire officials had inspected the water damage, Tewksbury Fire Chief Joseph Kearns sent Valentine and property manager Bob Eisenstein a letter contending there was no verbal or written order to evacuate. “I am going to assume that there was a misunderstanding or confusion on your part,” the chief wrote.

Kearns, in an interview, said, “As long as the residents were safe, we were OK with keeping them at the facility. . . . There’s very fragile residents down there. You never want to move them without just cause.”

The issue of whether there was an order to vacate is important, because state landlord-tenant law applies to memory care and assisted living residents, said Norwood elder law attorney Liane Zeitz. In a nonemergency situation, a facility’s owner is required to give residents 30 days’ notice before evicting them, Zeitz said, and residents retain the right to return to the facility after damages have been repaired.

Ann Suny said that when she was told of the emergency, she had little choice but to accede to a plan that was already taking shape. An official with Stonebridge at Burlington told her it had sent nurses to evaluate her mother in advance of her transfer. Her new home at Stonebridge costs significantly more — $10,300 a month compared to $6,895 at Wood Haven ― but, Suny said, “there wasn’t much I could do.”

Advertisement

The day after learning of the pending move, Suny called Wood Haven to demand an explanation. She said she waited 15 minutes on hold and was hung up on before finally reached Bob Eisenstein, the new property manager, who told her the fire department had ordered an evacuation. Eisenstein didn’t respond to a request to discuss the events.

Because she was quarantined in her home at the time, Suny had to talk to her mother on FaceTime when she arrived at Stonebridge on Jan. 19. “She was starving, she was disheveled, she was dirty,” Suny said. Suny has since recovered and resumed visiting Frost in person. But two weeks after the move, Suny said her mother remains agitated and confused.

“When she finally saw me, she cried,” Suny said. “She just expressed a lot of confusion. She thinks she did something wrong. She’s such a good person, and this is so inhumane.”

Ann Suny embraced her mother in her room at Stonebridge. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

While he would not discuss individual cases, Valentine said bringing residents back to Wood Haven now and keeping them at a damaged facility is “not sustainable.” Instead, he said, the plan is to sell the property to a new owner who might renovate and reopen it.

Valentine said his team and the property managers worked to find residents new homes and communicate with families as best they could under the circumstances. “There’s always a chance that something went wrong with some kind of communication,” he said.

Robert Weisman can be reached at robert.weisman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeRobW.