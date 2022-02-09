In 2018, this family had to tear down their Cape Cod beach house due to coastal erosion

“We ended up tearing our house down,” said Musnuff, 60. “We had no place to go. Nowhere to move to it.”

Musnuff’s family owned a home next door that had to be demolished in 2018 for the very same reason.

John Musnuff knows the impacts of coastal erosion all too well. So he wasn’t surprised when an oceanfront home in Truro had to be moved back last week to prevent it from toppling down onto the beach below.

Musnuff’s family owned the house at 135 South Pamet Road on Ballston Beach for over a century. The neighboring house at 133 South Pamet Road, which once served as the boathouse for the Pamet Life Saving Station, still stands and had to be moved back because the grassy dune it sits upon has been disappearing.

Advertisement

Both homes were once part of the Pamet Life Saving Station, which had a full time staff that patrolled the beach for wrecks.

Musnuff’s family’s house was built sometime between 1885 and 1895 by Captain John Rich of the Pamet Life Saving Station. According to Massachusetts Historical Commission records, Rich intended to use it as a year round house for himself and his family, but ultimately had to sell it due to a regulation that required him to live in the actual lifesaving station.

Musnuff’s stepfather’s grandfather, George Thatcher, then bought the house. The property included a barn that once housed the horses that were used to pull rescue boats out to the surf.

09truro - Aerial photo of 135 South Pamet Road in Truro. The house had to be torn down in 2018 due to erosion. (Photo by Iva Musnuff) Iva Musnuff

Thatcher was a dentist from Brockton, and had been coming to the Cape for years. Musnuff started spending time at the Truro house in 1977 when he was 16 years old.

“We had so much fun,” said Musnuff. “Back then there were so many kids around.”

Part of everyday life on Ballston Beach was the ever-shifting sand, which would pile up around the house.

Advertisement

“It really built up heavily,” said Musnuff.

It got to a point that to in order to prevent the house from being buried, in 1996 the house and horse barn had to be physically elevated, he said. The shed — where his family’s Jeep was parked — wasn’t raised up, and it ended up being overtaken by sand (years later their buried Jeep made national news when it was dug out).

Musnuff, who lives in New Jersey, said about 22 years ago he went outside to see how much sand was between his family’s house and the beach, and he counted 98 feet. By his calculations, he estimated that they had plenty of time — probably until the 2030s — before the erosion that was changing the surrounding landscape would undermine their beach house.

But that wasn’t the case.

Instead, they lost 96 feet in 18 years.

By March 2018, after being battered by storms, there was only two feet of dune left.

09truro - Here's what the house at 135 South Pamet Road in Truro looked like in March 2018. The house had to be razed due to erosion. (Photo by John Musnuff) Iva Musnuff

“My wife and I knew that it was going to happen,” he said. “It was the inevitable thing. But it happened sooner than we thought.”

There was nowhere to move it, so they were left with the grim option of tearing it down.

In April 2018 the house was demolished.

But the horse barn was preserved: it was moved to a new home at Edgewood Farm, which is owned by the Truro Center for the Arts at Castle Hill.

Advertisement

“The day we tore the house down, [the barn] was loaded on the back of a flatbed truck,” he said.

Although he knew the beach house’s days were numbered, it still felt like too soon to say goodbye.

“We knew this was coming....We knew it was going to happen,” he said. “It was awfully sad. It was definitely the end of something for us. All the time we had there was a gift.”

“It was kind of shame that we couldn’t save it,” he said.

09truro - This is what the house at 135 South Pamet Road looked like after enduring stormy weather in March 2018. (John Musnuff) John Musnuff

09truro - The house at 135 South Pamet Road in Truro had to be torn down in 2018 due to erosion. (Photo by Iva Musnuff) Iva Musnuff

























Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.