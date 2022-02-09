Former casino executive to be sentenced in Varsity Blues case

Lawyers for Gamal Abdelaziz , 65, of Las Vegas, are urging US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton to sentence him to four months in prison, arguing that “public confidence in the criminal justice system would be undermined” if one of the only defendants to stand trial in the Varsity Blues case received a substantially higher sentence than 30 other parents who pleaded guilty for participating in the scheme. Their sentences ranged from probation to nine months in prison.

A former casino executive who was among only two parents to stand trial in the nationwide college admissions scandal is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Boston for paying a $300,000 bribe to have his daughter admitted to the University of Southern California as a fake basketball recruit.

Abdelaziz, a former Wynn Resorts executive, spent his life working hard and helping others, but “made one terrible mistake — a mistake that has already cost him his business, tarnished his reputation, and placed a great strain on his family,” his lawyers wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Prosecutors are urging Gorton to sentence Abdelaziz to 14 months in prison, arguing that he has failed to accept responsibility for his conduct.

“Having lifted himself from poverty in Egypt to become a successful business executive who saw his first two children attend prestigious universities on their own merit, the defendant had no need to rely on cheating, lies, and bribery to secure his third child’s admission to college,” prosecutors wrote in a sentencing memorandum. “And he knew better.”

In October, a jury found Abdelaziz and another parent, John B. Wilson, a real estate and private equity advisor from Lynnfield, guilty of all charges for participating in the bribery scheme orchestrated by a California college admissions consultant, William “Rick” Singer. Wilson faces sentencing Feb. 16.

Abdelaziz was convicted of conspiracy to commit fraud and conspiracy to commit bribery for paying Singer $300,000 in 2018 to have his daughter admitted to USC as a fake basketball recruit, even though she didn’t make her high school varsity team.

Jurors heard evidence that Singer used a sham charity he created to funnel payments to athletic coaches and administrators at colleges across the country to help his clients’ children be accepted to top schools.

Defense lawyers argued at trial that Wilson and Abdelaziz believed their donations to the schools were legal. They said they were unaware that Singer bribed corrupt coaches and administrators who falsified athletic credentials for their children to have them admitted as recruits.

Singer began cooperating with the government after he was confronted about the scheme, pleaded guilty to a variety of charges, and is awaiting sentencing. He did not testify at the trial, but jurors heard recordings of phone calls he made to Abdelaziz about the scheme.

Lawyers for Abdelaziz argued in their sentencing memorandum that he should receive less prison time than parents who involved their children in the scheme, in some cases having them pose for photographs to submit with their fake athletic profiles.

Abdelaziz’s daughter was allowed to remain at USC after an investigation determined she was unaware of the bribery scheme, according to the defense memorandum. She is slated to graduate in May.

Abdelaziz’s daughter was among 19 people, including relatives, friends, and former coworkers of Abdelaziz, who wrote letters describing him as an honorable man and urging the judge to show leniency.

Abdelaziz’s lawyers said he had lived “the American dream” until his life fell apart after his arrest in the college admissions scandal. He grew up poor in Cairo, came to the United States in the early 1980s, and worked his way up from low-level positions in the hospitality industry to become chief executive officer of MGM Hospitality and then chief operating officer of Wynn Resorts, He married, became a US citizen, and raised three children.

“Mr. Abdelaziz has suffered a great deal personally and professionally as a result of this case,” his lawyers wrote. In 2016, he left Wynn Resorts to found his own hospitality company, Legacy Hospitality, with a goal to build hotels and resorts in the United States and Mexico. But after his arrest in 2019, his investors backed out and personnel resigned.

“More serious than losing his company, however, is the fact that Mr. Abdelaziz will never again be able to hold any role in the gaming or hospitality industries in Las Vegas,” the lawyers wrote, noting that his felony conviction will block him from receiving a gaming license in Nevada. “The inability to work in his chosen profession is a severe punishment for Mr. Abdelaziz that will follow him for the rest of his life.”

Fifty-seven people, including celebrities, financiers, coaches, administrators, and Singer’s employees were charged in the Varsity Blues case, and 51 pleaded guilty. Two, a parent and a former USC water polo coach, are awaiting trial. One parent was pardoned by former president Donald Trump, and another was given a deferred prosecution agreement.

Shelley Murphy can be reached at shelley.murphy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shelleymurph.