Get out for a walk! Wednesday’s weather will be beautiful, but snow could be in store for Sunday

A small innocuous weather system brings some cloudiness for Thursday, and there could be a little bit of spotty shower activity, especially away from the coast. The trend will bring splashes of sunshine during the second half of the day, after all the morning cloudiness. This will help to boost temperatures back into the forties, and areas with continued snow cover will see it dwindle.

There was quite a bit of melting on Tuesday, and we’re going to continue this trend for the rest of the work week and into the start of the weekend. Temperatures this afternoon will get near or above 40 degrees for several hours along with nearly 100 percent chance of sunshine. All in all it will be a beautiful day for the second week of February. This afternoon will provide a nice chance to get out for a walk or even play winter golf.

More dry weather with above average temperatures continues for Friday and Saturday. Temperatures during the afternoon on Saturday will likely reach above 50 degrees. You’ll start to have thoughts of spring, but don’t dwell on them. Winter’s not over.

Afternoon temperatures in the 40s will be common on Thursday. NOAA

Low pressure is going to form as cold air arrives on Sunday, bringing with it the potential for accumulating snow. This storm will take a track along the coastline and then up into eastern Canada on Monday. As is nearly always the case in these situations, the track of the storm will determine how much snowfall, if any, we receive. Right now it looks like the bulk of the storm will stay offshore, keeping the heaviest snow from impacting southern New England. However, it’s only Wednesday, and we’re talking about a storm system that’s five days away.

A western jog of the track should bring accumulating snow to southern New England Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. If this happens, the highest totals would be over eastern areas.

A coastal storm Sunday is our next chance of snow, but it could stay far enough offshore to only bring fringe effects. TropicalTidbits

Whether we receive a few flakes or have to plow, cold air is definitely going to move in for early next week. There’s going to be two days — both Valentine’s Day and the day after — where temperatures are below average. I expect readings to stay in the twenties for both of those days, likely rivaling (but not exceeding) the cold of last weekend. The chill won’t last. Already indications are for milder air to return by the middle of next week, and it may be downright balmy for some of us.