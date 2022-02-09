Husband and wife injured in three-alarm Peabody house fire

A Peabody husband and wife were injured early Wednesday in a three-alarm fire that consumed half of the two-family home where they lived, officials said.
Multiple 911 calls were made to Peabody police and firefighters around 2:37 a.m. The first arriving police officers, along with a neighbor, rushed inside and carried the husband out of the home to safety, said Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling and Police Captain Dennis Bonaiuto.
The husband was first taken to Salem Hospital, but then was medevaced to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for treatment, Dowling said. The man’s wife was also injured and taken to Salem Hospital where she was being treated, he said.
An adult and two teenagers who lived on the upper floor at 60 Ellsworth Rd., which was built in 1930 and last updated in 1991 according to city records, managed to leave the burning house under their own power. Dowling said all three were uninjured and are now staying with relatives.
Dowling said the house was heavily involved in flames when the first firefighters arrived on scene.
“It had a head start on us. It was in the walls. And with the balloon frame construction, it was already into the attic,” Dowling said. “It was a tough fight for the guys.”
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by Peabody fire officials and the state fire marshal’s office. One issue being investigated is whether the smoke alarms were activated by the heavy flames and smoke, Dowling said.
