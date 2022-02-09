Husband and wife injured in three-alarm Peabody house fire

A Peabody husband and wife were injured early Wednesday in a three-alarm fire that consumed half of the two-family home where they lived, officials said.

Multiple 911 calls were made to Peabody police and firefighters around 2:37 a.m. The first arriving police officers, along with a neighbor, rushed inside and carried the husband out of the home to safety, said Deputy Fire Chief Jay Dowling and Police Captain Dennis Bonaiuto.

The husband was first taken to Salem Hospital, but then was medevaced to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston for treatment, Dowling said. The man’s wife was also injured and taken to Salem Hospital where she was being treated, he said.