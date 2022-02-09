Lynn drops mask mandate effective immediately

Masks are no longer required in the city of Lynn after Mayor Jared Nicholson rescinded the mandate Wednesday, he announced in a post on Twitter.
Lynn joins other cities and towns across the state that are changing policies as COVID-19 cases decline. Nicholson’s announcement came the same day that Governor Charlie Baker announced that the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be dropped Feb. 28.
The mandate in Lynn went into effect Dec. 20 via an executive order by former Mayor Thomas McGee and required face coverings in all indoor spaces in the city.
The decision to drop the requirement Wednesday was made “based on feedback from local public health and healthcare leaders, as well as improving public health metrics from the community,” the city said in a brief statement attached to Nicholson’s tweet.
OFFICIAL UPDATE: As of today, February 9, 2022, the mask mandate in the City of Lynn will be rescinded immediately.— Mayor Jared Nicholson (@MayorNicholson) February 9, 2022
➡️ To read the full order, click here: https://t.co/MRV3aDxvZx pic.twitter.com/xwhS9Lw5O5
Businesses are free to implement their own mask requirements if they choose to, the Greater Lynn Chamber of Commerce said in an e-mail alert announcing the city’s mandate had been dropped.
“Those entering any establishment with its own rules and standards for service should continue to follow those rules and respect the business owners, their employees, and fellow customers,” the organization said.
