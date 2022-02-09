Lynn drops mask mandate effective immediately

Masks are no longer required in the city of Lynn after Mayor Jared Nicholson rescinded the mandate Wednesday, he announced in a post on Twitter.

Lynn joins other cities and towns across the state that are changing policies as COVID-19 cases decline. Nicholson’s announcement came the same day that Governor Charlie Baker announced that the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be dropped Feb. 28.

The mandate in Lynn went into effect Dec. 20 via an executive order by former Mayor Thomas McGee and required face coverings in all indoor spaces in the city.