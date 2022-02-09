In Newtonville, ‘Roasted Spoke’ opens doors to bicyclists

“That’s when I fell in love with it,” Horani, 44, said of that early job. “For me, I found cycling to be medicinal — not only was it a great way to stay healthy, but I found it was much easier to get around.”

Now 15 years after taking that mechanic’s job, Horani is co-owner of his own shop — dubbed “The Roasted Spoke” — on Walnut Street in Newtonville.

Tarik Horani said he never dreamed the gig he landed at a Florida bike shop would one day, years later, bring him home to Newton to open a bicycle business with his own family.

Horani, who grew up in Newton and graduated from Newton North High School, and his wife Melania, who is from Costa Rica, opened their bicycle shop at 260 Walnut St. in December.

The 300-square-foot shop is tucked near the corner of Walnut and Washington streets, across the street from the new Trio apartment and retail development and steps away from the Newtonville Commuter Rail stop.

The Roasted Spoke offers a selection of entry- and mid-level bicycles and accessories, plus functions as a full-service repair shop. Horani said he wants to create a welcoming environment for customers, and be a place where someone can come in and learn about bicycling.

“It’s been a really great response from the neighborhood and the community,” he said in a phone interview. “We’ve got a lot of well-wishers coming in and welcoming us. They’re all very excited to see a bike shop open up in Newtonville.”

Ermanno Modonesi, 41, of Newton, said he has taken two of his bicycles in for repair at Roasted Spoke. The store is within walking distance of where Modonesi lives, and he didn’t have to load the bikes into his car.

“The best part was for sure Tarik’s passion, that combined with his knowledge makes the perfect consumer experience recipe,” Modonesi said in an e-mail.

Roasted Spoke opened a few months after West Newton Square landmark Harris Cyclery shut its doors after nearly 70 years. At the time, owner Aaron “Sonny” Harris told the Globe the economic impact of the pandemic and increasing online competition were factors in the decision to close.

Horani said he and his wife considered the pandemic — particularly the sweeping supply chain difficulties it has caused — before taking the plunge.

But the health crisis has caused an increasing demand for bicycles in the area spurred by a greater interest in cycling, he said, plus Harris’s closure meant people were on the lookout for a new bike shop.

“I was willing to take a chance, and open up [and] ride out the pandemic,” Horani said. “While there are shortages, I have been able to stock up on inventory quite well to hold me over.”

That said, they’ve had to work hard to secure enough bicycles and parts for the store due to the supply issues. “It’s been an adventure, that’s for sure,” Horani said.

After working in shops across the country, the couple chose Horani’s hometown because of the strong cycling community in the area.

“The fact that I took it to another level, and wanted to make a career out of it — I was blindsided by it,” he said. “It was nothing I ever thought I would make a long-term [business] out of.”

Another reason was Newton’s robust bicycle infrastructure, particularly in Newtonville, including bike lanes and the implementation of a regional bike share program.

“What I found in Newton is that there are individuals from the local government who were very supportive, who are proponents of cycling and creating a cycling culture,” he said.

As the city develops its bicycle infrastructure and cycling community, Horani said he wants the business to be part of that growth. “I’m trying to be a staple within Newtonville.”

He and his wife live in Grafton with their 1-year-old son, Julius. Horani said he wants to move back to Newton and raise his family there because of the city’s schools and community. It would also mean home would be a bit closer to the shop.

“The commute itself is a motivating factor,” Horani said. “It’s a hike.”

Horani said the shop’s name — The Roasted Spoke — is a nod to his wife’s homeland and the couple’s love of coffee.

But it is also a nod to their future plans: Horani said they want to expand the repair shop to include a café, and allow the business to serve as a community space.

“In the long run, my ultimate goal is to open a bike shop café. So we use the name as sort of a stepping stone,” he said. “While I’m only a bike shop now, I would love to incorporate a café. … I think it would do very well in Newton.”

Horani hopes to open more locations in village centers across Newton. He’d also like to organize group bicycle rides in the city, and use the business to serve as a community space.

“It would give me a foundation to bring people to me, and use the café side of the business to be sort of a gathering place,” Horani said. “I want to bring people together.”

Roasted Spoke specializes in repairs and maintenance. Tarik Adel Horani works in his new shop. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Some of the tools in the shop. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.