In ongoing COVID-19 vaccine mandate battle, frictions emerge between council and Wu

The political jousting between Wu, who served on the council for more than seven years, and certain councilors is the latest development in a conflict that has dominated the early part of Wu’s tenure in City Hall’s 5th floor corner office. Three of the city’s public safety unions have taken the mayor to court over her push to ensure that the entire city’s workforce is vaccinated. Wu’s move has also led to consistent protests outside her Roslindale home and at numerous public events.

The stalemate between Mayor Michelle Wu and municipal labor unions over her COVID-19 vaccination mandate is sparking political pushback from a source close to the mayor’s heart: the Boston City Council.

At last week’s council meeting, a group of city councilors pushed for a hearing regarding the city’s much-debated mandate that requires the city’s roughly 19,000 employees be vaccinate against COVID-19. The five councilors — Erin Murphy, Frank Baker, Ricardo Arroyo, Michael Flaherty, and Ed Flynn — who made the proposal presented themselves as allies of the unions when they were discussing the hearing order, with some detailing their personal connections to organized labor.

That group’s order stated that the mandate “is requiring a condition of work that is not in the contract,” adding that “all workers have a right to a safe workplace and also have a right to have their voices heard through collective bargaining.” Any changes that are made to a pre-existing memorandum of agreement between the unions and the city regarding COVID-19 policy should have the opportunity to be collectively bargained, the order argued.

Their proposal seemingly rejects Mayor Wu’s argument that the city does not need to bargain over the tightened vaccine mandate, which did away with the option for city workers to get regular COVID tests in lieu of jabs, because it is essential to public health given the ongoing pandemic.

A council hearing to discuss the COVID-19 agreements between the city and the unions, as well as the vaccination mandate is scheduled for Friday. Officials from the mayor’s office, the executive director of the of the public health commission, and representatives from the various municipal bargaining units are invited to attend.

Meanwhile, two of the councilors who backed the hearing also are also questioning the state of emergency status for the City of Boston, which they point out gives the city certain temporary powers, including ones related to collective bargaining. Baker and Murphy want a second hearing to discuss “the data used to keep the city in a state of emergency for almost two years.” The emergency order gives the city temporary power to “suspend collective bargaining rights, contract obligations, and the rights of businesses and individuals,” according to a release from Baker’s office.

“Essentially, the City of Boston has been in a state of receivership for close to 2 years,” said Baker in a statement. “When the State of Emergency was declared in March 2020, the former mayor held a daily meeting with the council, public health and safety representatives to update and review data, metrics and crisis interventions.”

But under Wu, Baker said, there has been no communication with the council about the mandates put into effect.

“The Boston Public Health Commission Board has not held any public discussions, nor have they taken a vote on these mandates unlike Select and Health Boards, in cities and towns across the Commonwealth, who have contemplate similar measures,” he said in the statement.

Murphy in her own statement said she feels it is “important to bring together the Boston Public Health Commission, its board and executive director, state public health experts, and Boston business and labor leaders to discuss these mandates.”

“We need to restore the public’s understanding, trust and confidence,” she said. The matter is on the agenda for Wednesday’s full council meeting.

In response to the statements from Baker and Murphy, a Wu spokeswoman said Tuesday the city’s top priority remains keeping residents safe.

“We will continue to work together with the Boston Public Health Commission to ensure our COVID-19 policies and protocol reflect the current COVID-19 metrics to protect the health of all Boston residents,” she said.

Wu on Tuesday did lay out the metrics that would be used to determine when to lift the city’s vaccination requirement for certain indoor spaces in Boston, but those metrics would not affect the workforce vaccination mandate, a Wu spokeswoman said.

And the pitched battle between the municipal unions and the Wu administration appears to be in a holding pattern for now. A Massachusetts Appeals Court judge late last month put the enforcement of the vaccine mandate on hold, pending further legal review. Both sides are waiting for an appellate judge to rule on the appeal filed by three Boston public safety unions who want the court to scrap the vaccine mandate.

The three unions — Boston Firefighters Local 718, Boston Police Superior Officers Federation, and the Boston Police Detectives Benevolent Society — sued the city in late December, arguing that Wu’s mandate would violate existing labor agreements. In January, a Suffolk Superior Court judge declined to block the mandate, citing “the public health emergency.” The unions appealed that decision, leading the Appeals Court to effectively pause Wu’s vaccine mandate until it makes a ruling.

Other city unions are unhappy with the mandate as well, but are not plaintiffs in that courtroom fight. A spokeswoman for the Boston Teachers Union said Tuesday that impact bargaining is continuing between union and Wu administration officials as both sides await the appeals court decision.

That union, along with multiple public safety unions, met with the mayor last Thursday. BTU was also part of 9-hour negotiations on Friday and met with city officials again on Tuesday afternoon.

The Boston Superior Officers Federation, one of the three unions behind the litigation challenging the vaccine mandate, said it had no news to share on the subject on Tuesday.

Friction between a Boston mayor and councilors is not unusual. Wu herself clashed at times with former mayor Martin J. Walsh during her seven-plus years on the council. Just this past summer, relations also frayed between the city’s legislative body and Acting Mayor Kim Janey to the point where the council passed a rule change that hypothetically could have given them the power to remove Janey as acting executive.

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.