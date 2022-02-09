fb-pixel Skip to main content

Pedestrian struck by MBTA bus in Winthrop

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated February 9, 2022, 5 minutes ago

A pedestrian was struck by an MBTA bus in Winthrop Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Winthrop police and fire responded to the crash in Metcalf Square in front of the police station around 2:45 p.m. and provided aid to an injured man, police said.

Information about the man’s condition was not available.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area for the next several hours while police investigate the crash, police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

The Herman Street and Belcher Street, all of Metcalf Square and Winthrop Street, Winthrop Street and Wadsworth Street, and Pauline Street and Fremont Street roads were closed, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by State Police and MBTA Transit Police.



Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

