Remnants of the past, a new fitness center, and community conversations

The Mansfield Public Library is hosting a variety of events and programs during the month of February. The Spice Club, for anyone ages 13 and older, will provide those that register with a spice pack and two recipes that use the featured spice each month. Members can pick up their first spice pack from the library at 255 Hope St. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Another event on Saturday, Feb. 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. is open to teens in grades 6 through 12 who will make a fleece blanket to donate to the Mansfield Animal Shelter. Register for these events and view the complete February events schedule at mansfieldlibraryma.com .

A new art exhibit will be opening at the 6 Bridges Gallery at 77 Main St. in Maynard on Wednesday, Feb. 16. “Remnants of the Past” will feature works by Jeanne D’Amico, Natalie MacKnight, Brent Mathison, and Judith Stein. The pieces included in the exhibit will highlight the importance of the past in guiding creative pursuits. The works are of a variety of mediums and will include ceramics, photographs, collages, and paintings. For anyone who is unable to visit the exhibit in person, it is available online at 6bridges.gallery .

Historic New England will hold a virtual event telling the story of the Field-Hodges House in North Andover. The virtual presentation, “Let Our Ancestors Rest in Peace: The Field-Hodges House and the Legacy of Sarah Moor Field,” will be given by Susan Montgomery on Thursday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. Registration is free but required. To learn more about this event and to register, go to historicnewengland.org/visit/events/.

Registration for Theater in the Open’s summer arts workshop programs are now open. The program takes place at Maudslay State Park in Newburyport and has a variety of camp options based on age range and interest. There are two-week and four-week sessions available. Theater in the Open summer programs begin June 27 and run all summer. For more information, visit theaterintheopen.org/sawprograms.

MarketStreet Lynnfield announced the opening of Heroes Fitness, a gym that features a holistic approach to achieving fitness goals through focused and challenging workouts. Heroes Fitness is open seven days a week at 681 Market St. and welcomes people of all fitness levels. For more information, visit heroesfitness.net.

The City of Salem is revitalizing the arts through new partnerships that will create opportunities for citizens to engage with the arts. Salem is partnering with CultureHouse for CultureHouse Salem, a pop-up arts and culture project at Salem’s Old Town Hall. 32 Derby Square. It will open in April 2022 and will be available for multiple months. Prior to the opening, sculpture artist Nancy Bowen will showcase her installation “Spectral Evidence” through March 19. Infuse Dance will be offering free dance classes on the fourth Saturday of each month from February through June. Classes are available for dancers of all skill levels and of a variety of dance styles. Learn more about the opportunities and events at salem.com.

The Cabot in Beverly released the schedule of its Community Conversations, a talk series covering a variety of timely topics, now through August. One event on March 10, in partnership with Green Beverly and with support from Salem Sound Coast Watch and Sustainable Marblehead, will feature presentations from local experts on supporting marine ecosystems. The Cabot’s Community Conversations are open to all ages. To learn more or to view the full Community Conversations schedule, visit thecabot.org.

