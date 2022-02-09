Richard T. Greener left a legacy of trailblazing as an academic and activist

His aptitude for public speaking and dedication to public service earned him widespread acclaim, and although he lived more than a century ago, his impact on American society is still felt today.

Richard T. Greener is best known today as the first Black graduate of Harvard University, but during his life, he was an influential public figure on par with Frederick Douglass and Booker T. Washington.

This Black History Month, the Globe is saluting people from Massachusetts who have made a difference.

Richard T. Greener, 1915, Phillips Academy, Andover. Greener, center, stood with fellow members of Andover's class of 1865. The men had gathered at the school for their 50th reunion. Greener was one of the day's keynote speakers. Phillips Academy

Born in Philadelphia in 1844, Greener was said to have a natural gift for literature and classics at a young age before he left school at the age of 11 to support his family.

After his employer agreed to help put him through school, he studied at Phillips Academy and Oberlin College. His employer then recommended him to Harvard President Thomas Hill, who decided to admit Greener as an “experiment.”

There, he won the Bowdoin Prize for Elocution twice and paved the way for future Black students.

After earning his bachelor’s degree with honors in 1870, Greener began an illustrious career as both an academic and activist. In 1873, he accepted a position teaching mental and moral philosophy at the University of South Carolina, becoming the school’s first Black faculty. While there, he graduated from law school and was admitted to practice in the Supreme Court of South Carolina.

He accepted a position as a professor at Howard University Law School and served as dean. Around this time, he famously debated Douglass about the future of Black Americans. Later in life, Greener worked as a diplomat and in various other public service roles before retiring to Chicago, where he died in 1922.

In 2018, Phillips Academy’s campus green was named the Richard T. Greener Quad to honor his legacy as a trailblazing advocate for racial equality.

The Harvard Foundation unveiled a portrait of Richard T. Greener, the first African American student to graduate from Harvard College in 2016. Jay Connor

