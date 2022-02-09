She’s on a mission to meet — and highlight — the people who make up the fabric of Boston

But Naomi Szanto wants you to meet them all — so she created an online space where people can come together and learn about their stories and passions.

They are the people who make up the fabric of Boston; nameless strangers we pass by everyday without knowing where they’re from, where they’re going, or what they’ve been through.

The new Boston resident who moved from Egypt to pursue his dream of attending college in the United States. The basketball enthusiast who started a lifestyle apparel company inspired by his neighborhood. The preschool teacher who launched her own candle-making business with her husband.

A Pennsylvania native, Szanto launched a new social media account called “Boston Commoners” in October, hoping to help more people connect while highlighting the individuals who make the city what it is. Much like the popular “Humans of New York” account, her goal is to share the stories, interests, and goals of the people she meets, and introduce them to a broader audience.

“My tagline is, ‘Meeting wicked cool people, doing wicked cool things,’” said Szanto, 24. “We live our lives walking down the street passing by people we have no idea who they are, until we stop for a moment and connect with them.”

It was an unusual mix of circumstances that led Szanto to launch her human interest project several months ago. In 2019, she moved to Boston to pursue a master’s degree in mental health counseling and behavioral medicine at Boston University. But not long after she arrived, the pandemic turned the world on its head.

Like many others, she mostly attended school virtually, all but cut off from making the personal connections students look for in a new city.

“It’s part of the reason why I started this project. It kind of came about because of the pandemic,” said Szanto, who graduated in May and now works as a therapist. “[It was about] just really wanting to connect more with the community I’m living in, since I didn’t really have a chance to do that while in grad school and through the pandemic.”

A second motivation was sparked by an experience she had with a professor in her graduate program, an active member of the open-water swimming community.

“I thought it was the coolest thing. I’d never heard of open-water swimming before moving to Boston,” she said.

Szanto was so inspired by the sport that she decided to learn how to swim. She has taken lessons for the past 10 months and hopes to sign up for her first open-water event this summer.

As she challenged herself to try something new, Szanto thought her experience might inspire others to try new things as well.

“Through the pandemic, so many people found new hobbies, found new interests, and got into doing different things,” she said. “I saw this [social media] project as a way to highlight people pursuing their passions. And I hope that followers can discover more about the community they are living in.”

Her formula for the Instagram account is simple: she reaches out to individuals who are doing interesting things or making contributions to the community, sometimes with little notice or fanfare.

“Someone doesn’t have to have a business or something major they are doing — they don’t have to be entrepreneurs or have a big following. I’m willing to meet with anybody,” said Szanto.

She then sits with them one-on-one for an hour, in a cafe or where they dance, paint, or work. Sometimes, she will participate in the activity, picking up weights or playing basketball or trying a street jazz dance class.

“I want to be able to experience their passions and what their interests are; what brings them joy,” she said.

When they meet, Szanto delves deeper into their lives, asking how they got where they are today and what drives them. She then shares their stories, which are often inspirational and heartfelt, with her Instagram audience in the form of short essays and photos.

While the project is still in its infancy, Szanto has already met and written about nearly two dozen people from the area, from artists and small business owners to athletes and mental health advocates.

“It’s been really cool to meet a big variety of people,” she said.

Szanto isn’t sure where the project will take her and has no expectations or goals. But she hopes as more people follow along — and she introduces them to different lives and experiences — it will foster a sense of community frayed during the last two years.

“I want people to reach out and create human connection,” she said. “We could create such a loving community, and learn so much, and try so many cool things just by learning who we are surrounded by.”

