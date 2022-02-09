Statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be lifted Feb. 28, Baker says

Speaking during a later briefing, Baker told reporters that now’s the right time to make the call.

“With Massachusetts a national leader in vaccinating kids, combined with our robust testing programs, it is time to lift the mask mandate in schools and give students and staff a sense of normalcy after dealing with enormous challenges over the past two years,” Governor Charlie Baker said Wednesday in a statement. “We have all the tools to keep schools safe as we move into dealing with the next phase of managing COVID.”

The Baker administration said Wednesday that the statewide mask mandate for K-12 schools will be lifted Feb. 28.

“People have made a lot of progress by doing all the work that they’ve done over the past two years to help kids and those who work with them in schools,” Baker said. “And today’s announcement is another big step forward to safely manage COVID while we get back to what I would describe as the familiar and normal aspects of school and life.”

Baker’s words were echoed by state Jeffrey C. Riley, commissioner of the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, both in the statement and the later briefing.

“During the past two years, the impact of COVID-19 on children has caused a strain on their mental health, emotional well-being and academic success,” Riley said in the statement. “We are relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to return to normalcy in the classroom.”

During the briefing, Riley told reporters that officials “believe that removing the mask requirement will make it easier for students to learn, particularly our young readers and students learning English as a second language. While masking is no longer a statewide requirement, we ask all school leaders and students to make sure they respect all individual choices around mask wearing.”

Riley added that officials are “relieved to now be in a place where we can provide young people additional relief from COVID-19 restrictions so they can continue to move towards normalcy in the classroom.” Local school districts will decide whether to keep mask mandates in place, Riley said.

“Local decision making has been, you know, a practice of Massachusetts for a long time,” Riley said. “And at time, the state has had to step in when necessary. But I can’t speak to the future. ... The state mask mandate is being lifted, and then what happens next will happen at the local level.”

The statement said masking continues to be required on all school buses, per a federal order.

The Department of Early Education and Care will also lift the mask requirements currently in place for all licensed child care providers effective February 28, and allow programs to develop policies specific to the children they serve. The Department of Early Education and Care will release additional guidance for programs next week.

Officials said data collected in recent months from the state’s Test and Stay shows students and staff individually identified as asymptomatic close contacts and repeatedly tested in school test negative more than 90 percent of the time.

“Schools are safe environments, most children now have had access to vaccinations that greatly reduce the risk for severe disease for several months, and thousands of families across the Commonwealth have taken this opportunity to protect their children,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito in the statement. “This is the right time to lift the mask mandate, and we will continue to encourage vaccination and host clinics at any school that wants to hold one to further protect their students from COVID.”

