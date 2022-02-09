VCU apologizes after URI radio broadcaster with disability blocked from working

But a fence was blocking the raised platform where the announcers sit. As some sort of accommodation that didn’t come close to accommodating anybody with a mobility limitation, there was a stepladder to get over the gate. Donaldson has cerebral palsy, which limits the strength and balance in his lower body. He knew right away that this wouldn’t work for him.

PROVIDENCE — Shane Donaldson was just trying to get to work. The associate athletic director for the University of Rhode Island, he’s been filling in this season for color commentary on B101, the official radio broadcast for Rhode Island basketball. On Tuesday night, he was set to announce the URI’s men’s basketball game against VCU at the Siegel Center in Richmond, Virginia.

Shane Donaldson was prevented from doing his job as color commentator for URI basketball by this fence. Donaldson has cerebral palsy.

Advertisement

“It’s unfathomable to me that the solution they come up with is, climb a ladder and hop a fence.” Donaldson said. “Nobody should be expected to arrive in another location and deal with an obstacle course, quite literally, to go and do their job.”

Donaldson was not able to work. Instead Stone Freeman would broadcast the game by himself. Donaldson posted on Twitter about the ordeal, which prompted outrage – and an apology from VCU.

“This morning, I talked to Shane Donaldson and Rhode Island’s Director of Athletics, Thorr Bjorn. In both open and honest conversations, I apologized on behalf of VCU Athletics for causing undue emotional harm,” Ed McLaughlin, VCU’s vice president and director of athletics, said in a statement. “I have great respect for the Rhode Island Department of Athletics and for Shane’s work.”

McLaughlin said once they became aware of the situation Tuesday night, the university’s facilities staff “offered accommodations,” though the statement did not specify what those were.

“We pride ourselves in delivering a first-class product across the board and we did not meet those expectations,” McLaughlin said. “Access and inclusion are central to our values and we fell short last night. We will learn from this mistake so we can eliminate barriers to inclusion in the future.”

Advertisement

It is actually not the first time someone flagged the stepladder: A Dayton announcer earlier this month also posted about it on Twitter.

Donaldson said he was shocked that this was the arrangement VCU came up with — on purpose. They told him it was just a temporary solution, although it’s not entirely clear what problem they think it’s solving.

Donaldson said someone working at the center eventually came up and offered him somewhere else to broadcast the game Tuesday night. By then it was too late, both practically and, in a sense, morally. He has other work to do besides color commentary. And the damage had already been done.

“It just kind of blows my mind,” Donaldson said.

Donaldson, who is 45 and lives in Coventry, said he tries not to let his disability define him. He walks with a pronounced limp, but does not often face barriers like these, he said. He said he had no choice but to accept the apology from the VCU athletic director, although he is still angry about what happened. He is doing research into the law around it, which he said he knows little about, but is unsure of what he might do next.

He does know he had to say something.

“At the moment, I’m feeling a sense of responsibility to try to make sure what I experienced doesn’t happen to someone else,” Donaldson said.

Advertisement

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.