Water main break near Copley Square closes streets

A water main break near Copley Square has sent water rushing into streets, according to Boston police.
The break was reported on Huntington Avenue shortly after 5:15 p.m., the department said.
Officers arrived to find water shooting out of the ground, forcing the closure of nearby streets, according to police.
Crews from the city’s Water and Sewer Commission had also responded to the scene, police said.
No further information is available.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.
