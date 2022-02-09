fb-pixel Skip to main content

Water main break near Copley Square closes streets

By Madison Mercado Globe Correspondent,Updated February 9, 2022, 9 minutes ago

A water main break near Copley Square has sent water rushing into streets, according to Boston police.

The break was reported on Huntington Avenue shortly after 5:15 p.m., the department said.

Officers arrived to find water shooting out of the ground, forcing the closure of nearby streets, according to police.

Crews from the city’s Water and Sewer Commission had also responded to the scene, police said.

No further information is available.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.



Madison Mercado can be reached at madison.mercado@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video